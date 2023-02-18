Wichita State splits first day of Torero Classic





Next game: versus FDU 18-02-2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON February 18 (Sat) / 4:00 PM in return for FDU History SAN DIEGO Wichita State defeated Utah Tech 2-0, but lost in game two of the Torero Classic vs. Boise State out 8-0. Wichita State (5-3) was shutout for the first time since March 18 of last season. Game 1 vs Utah Tech Lauren Howell (2-1) picked up her second win in the circle behind a career-high seven strikeouts in the complete game shutout. She allowed only four hits and one walk. Wichita State’s offense was mostly contained in a pitcher-friendly park. In most ballparks, Wichita State would have had at least three home runs. from Sami Hood two-run triple proved to be enough, as the Shockers collected only four hits. Sydney McKinney picked up another hit while Lainee Brown And Zoe Jones each each recorded a double. With a scoreless game going into the bottom of the fourth, Wichita State posted Jones and Lauren Mills on base on a walk and hit by pitch with two outs. Enter the freshmen Sam Cap . Hood hit the first pitch off the right field wall for a two-run triple. Utah Tech threatened with a leadoff triple in the top of the fifth, but Howell struckout the next two batters to get an inning-ending catch. A few hits in the top of the sixth was all the Trailblazers could muster the rest of the way. Game 2 against Boise State McKinney extended her hit streak to 26 with a triple and two walks. Mills and Hood recorded the only other hits in the game. Alex Aguilar (1-1) started in the circle and went 3.1 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks. Alison Cooper pitched 2.0 innings of relief. Four hits and three walks resulted in four runs. Boise State took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out RBI double. They would extend the margin to three in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run and RBI single. The Broncos scored another insurance run in the fifth on an RBI double to make it 4-0. Boise State closed the game in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run walk-off home run.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2023/2/17/softball-wichita-state-splits-first-day-of-torero-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos