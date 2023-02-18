Three Illini scores in final on day three of B1G Championships





Complete results

ANN ARBOR, Mich. The Fighting Illini swim and dive team wrapped up day three of the Big Ten Championships on Friday, February 17. Three Illinois swimmers qualified for the C-Final: freshmen Sarah Jass (400 IM), Junior Bognar’s way (400 IM) and senior Kaleigh Haworth (100 breaststroke). Jass placed third in the 400 IC final heat, beating her school’s fifth-best time to 4:17.42 by almost exactly one second. This is the second time she has scored in the conference meeting, she has a total of nine points (six today, three yesterday). She qualified with a time of 4:19.38. Bognar was sixth in the same series with a 4:19.48 and scored three runs. She qualified with a 4:22.46. Haworth placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:02.61 and scored six runs. She lost 0.09 seconds off her qualifying time of 1:02.70. sophomore Sydney Stoll clocked the school’s new fifth best 100 backstroke in the time trials (54.86). Stoll also recorded the school’s new tenth-best 200 freestyle score (1:49.17). In the 200 freestyle sophomore Dove Canos-Cervera (1:52.46) and juniors Lauren Beard (1:52.65) both swam a new personal best. Beard also set a new personal best in the 200 freestyle time trials (1:52.05). Guerra set a new personal best in the 100 butterfly (55.46). Senior Mariclaire Lynch achieved a new personal best in the 100 breaststroke time trials. TEAM SCORES: 1. State 934 of Ohio

2. Indiana 848.5

3.Michigan 773

4.Wisconsin 649

5.Minnesota 529.5

6. Northwest 464.5

7. Penn State 375

8.Rutgers 318.5

9. Purdue 311

10. Nebraska 299

11. Iowa 163

12.Illinois 155 ILLINOIS RESULTS 400 IM C Final 3rd Sarah Jass 4:17.42 6 points (fifth in record book)

6th Bognar’s way 4:19.48 3 points 100 Breaststroke C Final 3rd Kaleigh Haworth 1:02.61 6 points 200 freestyle relay 10th Lily Olson , Athens Salafatinos , Isabella Guerra , Logan Kuhn 1:31.40 100 butterfly preliminaries 26th Athena Salafatinos 54.92

30th Isabella Guerra 55.46 (OJ)

33rd Alexis Wendel 55.75

34th Lily Olson 55.82

38th Dove Canos-Cervera 56.40

39th Logan Kuhn 56.66

EXH Lizzie Gill 57.41 400 IM Prelims 18th Sarah Jass 4:19.38 (C Final)

23rd Bognar’s way 4:22.46 (C Final) 200 freestyle preliminaries 33rd Sydney Stoll 1:49.17 (tenth in record book)

41st Liv Dorshorst 1:50.80

48th Laurel Bludgen 1:52.31

50th Dove Canos-Cervera 1:52.46 (PB)

51st Hannah Agerter 1:53.97

EXH Lauren Beard 1:52.65 100 breaststroke prelims 20th Kaleigh Haworth 1:02.70

25th Jane Umhofer 1:03.85

26th Divya Kale 1:03.90

29th Mariclaire Lynch 1:03.97 100 backstroke prelims 25th Athens Salafatinos 54.59

36th Alexis Wendel 56.91

38th Hannah Agerter 57.29 Dive preparations from 3 meters: 26th TaylorMichael 256.60

30th Brooke Michael 241.25

34th Erin Young 236.30

42nd Abbey hands 203.65 Time trials: 100 Butterfly: Alexis Wendel 55.69

100 Butterfly: Lizzie Gill 57.33

50 freestyle: Laurel Bludgen 23.26

100 freestyle: Dove Canos-Cervera 52.32

200 freestyle: Liv Dorshorst 1:50.37

200 freestyle: Lauren Beard 1:52.05 (PB)

100 breaststroke: Mariclaire Lynch 1:03.82 (PB)

100 breaststroke: Divya Kale 1:03.92

100 breaststroke: Jane Umhofer 1:04.22

100 backstroke: Sydney Stoll 54.86 (fifth in record book)

NEXT ONE The Illinois swim and dive team returns to action tomorrow, February 18, for the final day of the Big Ten Championships at 9 a.m. for preliminaries and 4 p.m. CT for finals.

