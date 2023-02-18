Sports
No. 24 GymTerps roll to 196,550-193,400 win at Beauty & The Beast
COLLEGE PARK, MD No. 24 Maryland recorded a 196,550-193,400 victory over Southern Connecticut State at XFINITY Center on Friday night. The Terps are now 5-2 on the season. It is the fourth meeting in a row. Maryland scored better than 196,425.
Emma Silvermann finished with a 39.300 all-around.
Josephine Koogler and Madeline Komoroski each posted 9.900 to lead the Teprs on beam. This is the second consecutive meeting that both scored 9,900 or better.
On the floor, Alexa Rothenbuescher recorded a 9.875 while both Reese McClure and Komoroski each posted a 9.850 for Maryland.
Four Terps placed 9.850 on vault, Josephine KooglerReese McClure, Alexa RothenbüscherAnd Alexis Rubio. For Kogler, McClure and Rothenbuescher, the scores were a season high and Rothenbuescher’s scoring was also a career high.
Silberman led the way with bars and a 9.850, followed by Elizabeth Debarberie, who had a 9.825.
Have a fantastic Friday night!https://t.co/b4cKnLR5XO | #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/A8ZwZ2EpzT
Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 18, 2023
The results
Safe
Josephine Koogler 9,850
Reese McClure 9,850
Alexa Rothenbüscher 9,850
Alexis Rubio 9,850
Emma Silvermann 9,800
Olivia Weir 9,775
Team score: 49,200
bars
Emma Silvermann 9,850
Elizabeth Debarbie 9,825
Victoria Gatzendorfer 9,800
Aleka Tsiknias 9,775
Rhea LeBlanc 9,725
Sierra Kondo 9,275
Team: 48,975
EMMAAAAA!
She leads us with a 9.850 on bars#GymTerps lead after two rotations! pic.twitter.com/RBamxhjahK
Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 18, 2023
Ray
Josephine Koogler9,900
Madeline Komoroski9,900
Reese McClure9,825
Emma Silvermann9,775
Victoria Gatzendorfer9,775
Elizabeth DeBarbie9,775
Team: 49,175
Beam Queens tonight!
9,900 for Josephine Koogler as our anchor! #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/O2JDen2aYo
Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 18, 2023
Floor
Alexa Rothenbüscher9,875
Madeline Komoroski9,850
Reese McClure9,850
Emma Silvermann9,875
Taylor Rec9,750
Rhea LeBlanc9,675
Team: 49,150
Close in style!
Reese with a 9.850 pic.twitter.com/WBrWES9dMz
Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 18, 2023
Everywhere
Emma Silvermann39,300
Next one
- The Terps return to action on Sunday as No. 17 Minnesota comes to XFINITY Center at 1 p.m. The Meet will be available on B1G+ with updates available @TerpsGymnastics on Twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/2/17/gymnastics-gym-scsu-recap.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
