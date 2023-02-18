Four top 10 program times captured on Day 3 of B1G Championships





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rutgers women’s swimming and diving had eight finals Friday night at the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Canham Natatorium The Scarlet Knights had competitors in the B and C Finals of the 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Chest and 100 Back with four top 10 program times. Valeria Egorova was the best finisher of the day with a first place finish in the 100 back B final and ninth overall. Her time of 52.50 was the third best in the Rutgers record book.

was the best finisher of the day with a first place finish in the 100 back B final and ninth overall. Her time of 52.50 was the third best in the Rutgers record book. Martina Piesko And Alice Scarabelli reached the 100 back C final and finished seventh and eighth respectively in the heat. Piesko’s provisional time of 54.42 placed her ninth in the record book and followed in the final against the wall in 54.80. Scarabelli finished in 55.01.

And reached the 100 back C final and finished seventh and eighth respectively in the heat. Piesko’s provisional time of 54.42 placed her ninth in the record book and followed in the final against the wall in 54.80. Scarabelli finished in 55.01. Piesko moved higher on the all-time 100 flies list in her B-final appearance. She clocked in at 53.72 and finished sixth in her final and 14 e general. Her time marks the sixth fastest time at Rutgers in the event.

general. Her time marks the sixth fastest time at Rutgers in the event. A pair of Scarlet Knights raced in the 100 breast B final. Tina Celick posted a PR of 1:01.26 in the prelims, giving her fourth fastest time in the record book. She placed fifth in the B final and 13 e total placement 1: 01.45. Rachel Kimmel meanwhile finished seventh in the series and 15 e overall with her time of 1:01.67.

posted a PR of 1:01.26 in the prelims, giving her fourth fastest time in the record book. She placed fifth in the B final and 13 total placement 1: 01.45. meanwhile finished seventh in the series and 15 overall with her time of 1:01.67. The 200 free contained two Scarlet Knights Sofia Chichaikina in the B final and Scarabelli in the C final. Chichaikina set a season best time of 1:47.21 and placed sixth in her final and 14e general. Scarabelli, who also had a season best, placed third in her final and 19e overall in 1:47.35. The 200 free relay team of Sofia (Maksimova) Lobova, Scarabelli, Egorova and Chichaikina achieved a season-best 1:30.81. 100 Fly B Final 14. Martina Piesko 53.72 200 Free B Final 14. Sofia Chichaikina 1:47.21 200 Free C Final 19. Alice Scarabelli 1:47.35 Final 100 breast B 13. Tina Celick 1:01.45

15. Rachel Kimmel 1:01.67 100 Back B Final 9. Valeria Egorova 52.50 100 Back C Final 23. Martina Piesko 54.80

24. Alice Scarabelli 55.01 The 2023 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships come to an end on Saturday.

Prelims start at 10am with action in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 chest, 200 fly and platform. The final starts at 5 p.m. and includes the 400 free relay.

Both sessions will be streamed on BTN+. Follow Rutgers women’s swimming & diving onFacebook,TwitterAndInstagram. -RU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/2/17/womens-swimming-diving-four-top-10-program-times-captured-on-day-3-of-b1g-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos