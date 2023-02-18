Men’s hockey battles at a loss in Princeton





Next game: at Quinnipiac 18-02-2023 | 19:00 Feb 18 (Sat) / 7pm bee Quinnipiac History PRINCETON, New Jersey The Princeton Tigers (12-14-0, 8-11-0 ECAC) scored the last goal of the night to clinch a 3-2 home win over the Brown Bears (9-15-2, 5-12-2 ECAC) Friday night at Hobey Baker Rink. “It was a really good hockey game,” said the head coach Brendan Whittet ’94 . “I thought it was well played by both sides and the old saying first one against three usually wins the game, they got to three and we got to two. We need to find a way to generate some more power, but on the overall I thought it was a really good game. You play to win the game so we’re not happy with the result, but I was happy with how hard we played.” Jordan Tonelli scored his fifth goal of the season midway through the opening period to give the Bears a 1–0 lead. Tonelli connected a one-time timer to a feed from Ryan Bottrill to beat Princeton goaltender Aidan Porter (22 saves). Gavin Puskar picked up the secondary assist on goal. Joe Berg tied the game with his third of the season with 1:14 left in the first. Berg then found his own rebound in the slot Jacob Zacharewicz (30 saves) made the first save. With his team-leading fifth power play goal of the season, defender James Crossman put Brown ahead 2-1 at 8:25 of the middle frame. Crossman found the loose puck just below the right spot Luke Kris’ punt shot deflected from Jordan Tonelli in the slot. The Tigers tied the game with 42 seconds left in the second as Jack Cronin’s second try off Zacharewicz found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season. Princeton appeared to take the lead with 11:02 left in the third as the Tigers found the back of the net after the cage came off the berths. Initially called a goal on the ice, the Brown challenge was successful and the call was reversed. Pito Walton was the winner of the game with 8:13 left in the third with assists from Spencer Kersten and Jayden Sison. Brown drew Zacharewicz with two minutes left in the third, but couldn’t beat Porter to find the equaliser. Gallery: (2-17-2023) MHockey at Princeton (2/17/23) GAME NOTES Tonelli recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season and sixth of his career with the goal and assist.

Crossman now has points in consecutive games after getting an assist with Union last weekend (Feb. 11).

Princeton finished the night with a 33–24 lead in shots on target. They also kept the face-off edge, winning 33 of 56 draws (58.9%).

Brown finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Bruno penalty kill kept Princeton 0-for-6. Brown closes out the road weekend tomorrow night against the top-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (25-3-3, 17-2-2 ECAC). Saturday night’s game kicks off at 7pm and will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and on Stretch Internet internationally. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information on supporting the Bearshere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics@BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2023/2/17/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-battles-in-loss-at-princeton.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos