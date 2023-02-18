Softball splits Twinbill in Samford on Friday





Next game: at UAB 18-02-2023 | 1 p.m. ET / noon CT CUSETV Feb 18 (Sat) / 1pm ET / Noon CT bee UAB BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – – Senior second baseman Hayley Wynn made her birthday a special one, scoring a solo home run for Ball State softball’s first hit of the season to help pick a doubleheader split with Samford on Friday night at Samford Softball Stadium. The birthday blowout was part of a 3-for-4 effort by Wynn in the opener, who fell doubly shy of the cycle after singled in the fifth and tripled to lead off the seventh. In total, Wynn would account for three runs in the Cardinals’ (1-1) 5-3 opening game victory over the Bulldogs (2-3). In the nightcap, Ball State jumped out to a 4-0 lead early on, thanks in part to a two-run blast from redshirt sophomores McKayla Timmons in the top of the third. However, Samford answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, and after BSU took the lead again in the fourth, forced extra innings with a two-out solo home run in the seventh. After a 19-minute delay in the bottom of the eighth after the stadium lights, the Cardinals took advantage of the tiebreaker rule in the top of the ninth with a few runs. Unfortunately, Samford countered with three in the bottom of the frame to take an 8-7 (9) win and save a split on the day. HIGHLIGHTS: Wynn ended the day 6-for-8 from the plate with a walk, scored four runs and drove in a pair of RBI.

sophomore Angelina Russo picked up the win in her 2023 debut, limiting Samford to four hits and no runs over 4.0 innings in Friday’s opener. She also struckout two batters.

Junior transfer francy king was credited with her first save, giving up five hits and three runs in the final 3.0 innings. She also struckout two batters.

freshman Bridy Murphy made a solid start in her collegiate debut, limiting Samford to six hits and four runs in 4.0 innings of work. She also struckout three batters.

Ball State's defense, ranked sixth last season with 0.55 double plays per game, won three during Friday's doubleheader.

Junior Remington Ross picked up where she left off last season, stealing a total of three bases on the day Ross finished third in the Mid-American Conference and 72nd nationally with 22 stolen bases last season.

Overall, the Cardinals stole eight bases over the course of the doubleheader, including two from freshmen Ashley Lovett in the sleeping cap. SCORING OVERVIEW GAME 1 T3| Ball State's first hit of the 2023 season was big as Wynn homered to center field (1-0)

T4 | After redshirt senior Jazmyne Armendariz double to lead off the inning, pinch runner Lovett came by to score her first collegiate run on an error by Samford. (2-0)

T5 | A sacrifice fly by fifth-year senior shortstop End Daniel drove in Ross who reached on an error, stole second and moved to third on Wynn's single (3-0)

T5 | After Wynn advanced to third on a wild pitch, Armendariz drove her home with a single to center (4-0)

B6 | Samford scored the first run of the game on an opening home run by Logan Champion (4-1)

T7| Ball State got the run back after Wynn led off the inning with a triple and scored on an RBI double by Daniel (5-1)

B7 | An opening single and a home run by Grier Bruce accounted for the last two runs of the game (5-3) SCORING OVERVIEW GAME 2 T2| Junior field player Kaitlyn Matthews led to a mini two-out rally with a single in the middle, before moving to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on an error (1-0)

led to a mini two-out rally with a single in the middle, before moving to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on an error (1-0) T3| A two-out, two-run home run by Timmons opened the score in the inning (3-0)

T3| Sophomore third baseman Emma Richards reached and moved to second on an error, before scoring on a double to left by Mathews (4-0)

reached and moved to second on an error, before scoring on a double to left by Mathews (4-0) B3 | A leadoff double and one-out single by Bruce gave Samford the first run (4-1)

B3 | Two batters later, a three-run home run by Champion tied the score (4-4)

T4 | Ross showed some speed, led off with a single, stole second and scored on a Wynn single through the middle (5-4)

B7 | A two-out, solo home run by Bruce led to extra innings (5-5)

T9 | After being seeded second to open the inning and advance to third on a single by Wynn, Ross scored on a wild pitch (6-5)

T9 | Wynn scores on an RBI-single by Daniel (7-5)

B9| Samford loaded the bases with one out and set up a game-winning three-run double by Merritt Cahoon NEXT ONE The softball team of Ball State continues Saturday-afternoon in the Blazer Bash with a doubleheader at UAB. The first roll for game one is set for 1pm ET/Noon CT, with game two following about 30 minutes later.

