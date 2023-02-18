Huskers post season best score in narrow loss to No. 2 previously





Lincoln, Neb.- The Nebraska gymnastics team hosted Oklahoma and Simpson in a triangle at the Bob Devaney Center on Friday night, battling neck-and-neck all night before narrowly falling to Oklahoma in a 417.550-418.250. Simpson took third place with a final score of 367.150. Despite the loss, Nebraska had a season-best six team scores on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar, and their final score. The Big Red posted its best team score in six years, the highest team score since the school record was set in 2017 (425,550). Three Huskers combined to claim four event titles marked by Don’t McKinney And Taylor Christopheros sharing vault title (14.80), McKinney on horizontal bar (14.25), Chris Hiser on rings (14.30) and Christopulos in the all-around (83.250), a personal best. Floor

Chris Hiser led the Huskers in the opening rotation with a 14.45 on floor, scoring a personal best. Two other Huskers set personal bests at the event, including freshmen Luke James (14.40) and Nathan York (13.95). Moritz Muller collected a 13.70 and Taylor Christopheros anchored the event with a 14.20, helping the Huskers to a season-best team score on floor (70.700). Oklahoma’s Vitaliy Guimaraes claimed the event title with a 14.600. Pommel horse

NU set another league season record with a 68.800 on pommel horse led by an impressive personal best of 14.50 from Cooper Gilles who finished third. Travis Wong (14.20) and Nathan York (13:85) reflected the energy with their own personal bests. James Friedman came in with a 13.25 and Christopulos closed the rotation with a 13.00. Ignacio Yockers led the Sooners in the event with a 15.550, earning the event title. Rings

Nebraska again posted the season’s best score on rings (69,050). Hiser won the event with a strong 14.30, a personal best. Liam Doherty-Herwitz posted a solid 13.80. Asher Cohen And James Friedman both followed in fourth place (13.70). Christopulos earned a season-best 13.55 for Nebraska. Safe

The Huskers continued to set season records as they posted a 72.800 on vault during rotation four. The squad was led by McKinney and Christopulos throughout the event (14.80), both taking first place and a share of the event title. Zac Tiderman followed by a personal best fourth (14.50), and Luke James tied for fifth place, also a personal best for the freshmen. Parallel bars

With another season best (67.950), Cohen and Christopulos’ 13.80 was the highest on the team and fifth overall. The 13.80 also marked a personal best for Cohen. Friedman was seventh (13.70). Wong (13.40) and Tiderman (13.35) closed out the Huskers rotation. Adriel Perales won the title on parallel bars with a 14.100 for OU. High bar

Nebraska was electric on its final rotation, led by All-American McKinney who clinched the title (14.25) and tied his personal best. Tiderman capitalized with a 14.10, tying his personal best and finishing second overall. Toby Liang (13.10) and Joey Pepe (12:80) also competed for the Huskers. Christopulos finished the game with a solid stick and 13.90 overall, just .05 off his personal best. NU ended with a team score of 68.150 on the horizontal bar. Next one

The Huskers will return to the league in Champaign on Sunday, March 12 to face Illinois. The encounter is scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet.

