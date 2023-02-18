Poles tied school record, in position to qualify for NCAA championships





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Brady Poles tied Wichita State’s 38-year-old high jump school record with his victory Friday at the Arkansas Qualifier. “I had a good day and I knew I could always jump that high because I’ve seen it on video,” said Palen. “I just needed things to come together, and they came together fantastically today. I’m just really proud of myself and all my teammates here today.” The sophomore from Beloit, Kan. set three consecutive indoor personal bests, finishing with a clearance of 2.22 m/7’3.25″, tying the school record and tied for first place in the American Athletic Conference and fifth in the NCAA. BALLIN’ POLES T- SCHOOL REPORT

T- 1st @AmericanXCTrack

T-5e @NCAATrackField

2.22m/7’3.25″ pic.twitter.com/FqurqycWLl — Wichita State T&F/XC (@GoShockersTFXC) February 18, 2023 “This is really exciting for me, for Brady, for our program and for the high jumpers on our team because he’s going to the national game,” said the head coach. Steve Rainbolt said. With the top 16 athletes in each event qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, Palen is in a solid position to make the cut and would be the first male high jumper in the Rainbolt era to qualify for the NCAA Championships, indoors or outdoors. “This is a great young guy, an absolutely special young guy, so this has been a lot of fun and sets us up well for next week in a really tough high jump competition with the young guy from South Florida, and it’s so exciting for him to to Albuquerque,” ​​Rainbolt said. Palen had consistently jumped around 2.10m throughout the indoor season, but grew frustrated as he was not performing to the potential his jumps had shown. “It’s been a long indoor season jumping 2.10 bars every week, and I got really frustrated, so it felt great [to PR multiple times]’ said Palen. “I’m super excited for the conference next week. I know I can rival my competition who beat me last year, both indoors and out, and I know I can hit that next bar.” Lot masters made it a Shocker high jump sweep, putting on a season-best 1.80m/5’10.75″ to win the event and move to 35e in the NCAA Friday at the Arkansas Qualifier. Masters’ clearance was just two inches off her personal best and ranks fourth in the American Athletic Conference, just a week shy of the indoor conference championships. Mattelyn Swartz cleared 1.70m/5’7″ for the fifth time this season (1.71m last week) to finish sixth and currently rank 11the in the conference. Okoro’s family recorded the highest Shocker finish in the triple jump with a jump of 11.81 m / 38’9″ and placed fifth. In the 60 meter hurdles Joseph Holthusen missed the final by one spot and finished ninth with 8.02. The Shockers travel to Birmingham, Ala, on February 24-25 for the AAC Indoor Championships.

