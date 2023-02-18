Hays wins 4-3 thriller over BYU





BOULDER The Colorado Women’s Tennis team improved to 6-1 with the 4-3 win against BYU here Friday night at the Meadows Club. After BYU tied the game after a victory over No. 5 singles freshman Carrie Hayes ranked No. 6, singles won the match and her first career victory 6–2, 2–6, 6–3. How it happened The Buffs opened the game with a victory over No. 1 doubles of Antonia Balzert And Aja El Sayed 6-2, over Emilee Astle and Bobo Huang.

And 6-2, over Emilee Astle and Bobo Huang. BYU secured their first No. 3 doubles win with a 6–2 win by Jacque Dunyon and Kara Wheatley over Against Puzak And Tokac female .

And . To clinch the double, the Buffs won a tight game at No. 2 doubles Mila Stanojevic And Elis Ventura over Tina Li and Emmie Moore 6-4 to give the Buffs a 1-0 lead.

And over Tina Li and Emmie Moore 6-4 to give the Buffs a 1-0 lead. BYU tied the score at one with the No. 2 singles victory over Emilee Astle 6-2, 6-2 over Elis Ventura .

. Colorado retook the lead 2-1 with a No. 1 singles win in straight sets of Antonia Balzert over Bobo Huang 6-2, 7-6(2).

over Bobo Huang 6-2, 7-6(2). In a roller coaster of a match at No. 3, Jacque defeated Dunyon Mila Stanojevic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Stanojevic came back from a 6-2 deficit in the third set tiebreak to make it 6-6. After the break point, Dunyon took the final two points to take the win and tie the overall game for BYU.

2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Stanojevic came back from a 6-2 deficit in the third set tiebreak to make it 6-6. After the break point, Dunyon took the final two points to take the win and tie the overall game for BYU. The Buffs got back into the winning streak with a third set win Aja El Sayed over BYU’s Tina Li at No. 4 singles 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-0 to recapture the lead for the Buffs 3-2.

over BYU’s Tina Li at No. 4 singles 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-0 to recapture the lead for the Buffs 3-2. BYU tied the game 3-3 with a third set win by Emmie Moore over Tokac female at No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3.

at No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3. In the decisive match Carrie Hayes defeated BYU’s Xenia de Luna at No. 6 singles 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to clinch the game for the Buffs. Notes Colorado is currently on a three game win streak.

Carrie Hayes won her first game of her career, in the clinch match against Kara Wheatley.

won her first game of her career, in the clinch match against Kara Wheatley. The Buffs started the season 6-1 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Aja El Sayed is on a three match win streak at No. 4 singles.

is on a three match win streak at No. 4 singles. Mila Stanojevic And Elis Ventura are on a five match winning streak at No. 2 doubles.

And are on a five match winning streak at No. 2 doubles. Antonia Balzert And Aja El Sayed are on a four match winning streak at No. 1 in doubles. Next one On Sunday, the Buffs are back at the Meadows Tennis Club to take on Indiana at 10:00 AM MST. The competition will be a leukemia awareness contest and Team IMPACT’s two signatories from CU, Clara and Allison Chi-Hasselback, will be in attendance. Fans will receive color-changing orange cups to support our signers. Results Colorado 4, Brigham Young 3

February 17, 2023

Boulder, Colorado (Meadows Tennis Club) Doubles 1. Antonia Balzert / Aja El Sayed (CU) def. Emilee Astle/Bobo Huang (BYU) 6-2

2. Mila Stanojevic / Elis Ventura (WI) def. Tina Li/Emmie Moore (BYU) 6-4

3. Defeats Jacque Dunyon/Kara Wheatley (BYU). Against Puzak / Tokac female (CU) 6-2

Order of completion: (1,3,2*) Single people 1. Antonia Balzert (CU) def. Bobo Huang (BYU) 6-2, 7-6(2)

2. Defeats Emily Astle (BYU). Elis Ventura (CU) 6-2, 6-2

3. Defeats Jacque Dunyon (BYU). Mila Stanojevic (CU) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)

4. Aja El Sayed (WI) def. Tina Li (BYU) 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-0

5. Defeats Emily Moore (BYU). Tokac female (CU) 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3

6. Carrie Hayes (WI) def. Xenia de Luna (BYU) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Order of completion: (2,1,3,4,5,6*)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2023/2/17/tennis-hays-win-clinches-4-3-thriller-over-byu.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos