Men’s tennis edges Omaha, 4-3, for fourth win in a row





OMAHA, Neb. The Creighton men’s tennis team extended its winning streak to four with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Omaha on Friday night at the Hanscom Tennis Center. With the win, the Bluejays improved to 4-3 on the year, the Mavericks dropped to 6-3 overall. The win also marked the first victory over the Mavericks since February 1, 2018. Creighton came out strong to secure the double point for the second time this season. After a setback at No. 2 in doubles, junior Matthew Lanahan and graduation Casey Ross teamed up for a 6-3 top double spot victory to even things out. In the deciding No. 3 doubles, graduate Oscar Alvarez and freshmen Zakaria Kuo overcame a 5-4 deficit to win 7-5 to give the Bluejays the early 1-0 lead. In singles, Alvarez made quick work of his opponent with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the No. 6 singles spot, giving Creighton a 2-0 lead in the game. Omaha rallied to tie the game at 2-2 with straight set wins over the No. 4 and No. 6 singles rankings, before Lanahan recorded a 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-2 claimed victory over Omaha’s Mikhail Korkunov in singles first place to regain the lead for the Bluejays. With the Bluejays leading 3-2 in the match, Ross overcame a 6-4 loss in the first set with 6-4, 6-1 wins in the final two sets to clinch the overall dual for the Bluejays. With the match already in hand, Omaha’s Hugo Piles closed out the match with a 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 three-set win over the No. 5 single slot to cut the Bluejays overall lead to 4- 3. “Like every game we play against Omaha, there is a lot of drama and shifts in momentum,” said the head coach Tom Lilly . “Alejandro went down in the warm ups and couldn’t go for us and then their number 1 injured himself but he managed to fight and then Casey tackled a very difficult situation where his back hurt a lot starting in the first set. Somehow we managed to win against a really strong team. We ended up winning a double point and that turned out to be the difference tonight. Kudos to our guys for fighting on every pitch and making it achieving victory.” Creighton will return to court on Saturday, Feb. 25 when they host Georgetown at 6 p.m. for a BIG EAST conference game at the Hanscom Tennis Center. Creighton 4, Omaha 3

February 17, 2023 in Omaha, Neb. (Hanscom Tennis Centre) Singles competition 1. Matthew Lanahan (CU) def. Mikhail Korkunov (OMAHA) 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-2 2. Casey Ross (CU) def. Ethan Gaubert (OMAHA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 3. Oscar Alvarez (CU) def. Davis Lawley (OMAHA) 6-4, 6-4 4. Ryoma Mishiro (OMAHA) defeated. Shin Inoue (CU) 6-4, 6-4 5. Defeats Hugo Piles Ballester (OMAHA). Kirtan Patel (CU) 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 6. Quintan Van Wijk (OMAHA) def. Zakaria Kuo (CU) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 Match Notes Omah 6-3 Creighton 4-3 Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,4,6,1,2,5) T-3:17

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2023/2/17/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-edges-omaha-4-3-for-fourth-straight-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos