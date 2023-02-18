2 Vols Drop season opener to Arizona, 3-1





1 Tennessee

UT



0-1 3 Arizona

ARIZ



1-0 1 3 Score by period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Tennessee

UT

1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0

Arizona

ARIZ

1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 X 3 7 1 W: Nichols, T.J. (1-0)

L: Dollander, Pursuit (0-1)

S: Lang, T. (1)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. For the first time since 2018, Tennessee dropped its season opener, falling 3-1 to Arizona on a brisk Friday night in Scottsdale, Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational. For the first time since 2018, Tennessee dropped its season opener, falling 3-1 to Arizona on a brisk Friday night in Scottsdale, Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational. The second-ranked Vols jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead then Christian Moore tagged and scored on a sacrifice fly by newcomer –Zane Denton in the top of the first inning, but that would be all the Big Orange could muster for the night. Wildcats’ starter TJ Nichols was light out, pitching six innings with six strikeouts and only one walk while allowing only three hits and one run to clinch the win. UT begins Pursue Dollander was also impressive on the mound despite the loss. After a shaky start, the right-handed junior gave up a few runs in the first two innings before retiring 10 batters in a row. Dollander finished the night with seven strikeouts and only one walk, while allowing two earned runs on three hits in 4.2 innings of work. Set Halvorsen was also solid with relief when he made his Tennessee debut after missing all of 2022 with an injury. The redshirt junior righthander gave up one run and struckout three batters in four innings. Blake Burke And Cal Stark led the team at the plate in two hits each, but the Vols left nine runners on base and had some potential rallies destroyed by excellent defensive plays by the Wildcats infielders. UT brought the tying run to home with one out in the ninth, but Arizona reliever Trevor Long forced a groundout and strikeout to end the game and pick up the save. The Vols will try to bounce back and take their first win of the year on Saturday night against Grand Canyon. The first pitch against the Lopes is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the MLB Network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/2/17/baseball-2-vols-drop-season-opener-to-arizona-3-1.aspx

