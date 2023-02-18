Zheng wins title share at Burns Intercollegiate







Brandon Vallance/klcphotos Sampson Zheng shot 18-under-par over 54 holes to earn co-medalist honors at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate.

Golden Bear earns co-medalist accolade, Cal rallies to finish fourth on Kauai

LIHU’E, Hawaii Samson Zheng sank three birdies and an eagle over his last six holes to roar back for a share of the individual title at the 2023 John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Friday at Ocean Course Hokuala. Zheng, who carded a collegiate low 65 twice in as many days en route to an 18-under-par finish (65-68-65 198), shared fellow individual medalists with Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett. Tournament officials declared Zheng and Bennett co-champions due to a lack of daylight for a playoff and the threat of inclement weather on Saturday. Zheng’s career achievements lifted Cal to a fourth-place team standings, behind only tournament champion BYU (-54), No. 19 Arizona (-36), and No. 9 Texas A&M (-32). The Golden Bears (277-288-272 837) finished 27-under and used a 272 to climb three spots higher on the leaderboard during the third round. Zheng’s share of the individual title, the first of his collegiate career, has led to a Golden Bear being the medalists at the Burns Intercollegiate for two consecutive years, as Aaron You won the title outright in 2022. Cal now has six all-time individual medalists at the Burns Intercollegiate, the most in tournament history tied with New Mexico. After shooting a first round of 65 and even par through the first 10 holes of the second round before play was suspended for darkness on Thursday, Zheng got back to work on Friday. The junior birdied four of his remaining eight holes in the second round and rolled through the last 18 with ease, at one point picking up birdies on four consecutive holes between 10 and 13. With three holes to go and two shots from the lead, Zheng picked up a critical eagle on hole 4 to move into a tie for first place. After Bennett went to 18-under with a birdie on hole 18, Zheng answered with one of his own on hole 6 to secure a share of the title. While Zheng was the engine for Cal’s third-round climb to the standings, redshirt junior Costa Panay impressed with a 5-under 67. Panay (71-75-67 213) finished the tournament tied for 38th individually at 3-under. Ethan Chung playing as an individual, Cal’s second-lowest 54-hole score at 211 (70-73-68) finished tied for 26th. Cal’s third-round 272 was the lowest 18-hole score this season. TEAM LEADERBOARD Place Team Par R1 R2 R3 Total 1 BYU -54 273 271 266 810 2 #19Arizona -36 278 276 274 828 3 #9 Texas A&M -32 286 279 267 832 4 California -27 277 288 272 837 5 State of San Diego -24 292 279 269 840 6 Long Beach State -20 278 284 282 844 T7 New Mexico -19 282 282 281 845 T7 Utah -19 288 284 273 845 9 USC -17 294 274 279 847 10 Texas El Paso -16 282 282 284 848 11 the state of Fresno -15 284 281 284 849 12 Grand Canyon -13 287 276 288 851 13 Santa Clara -12 283 293 276 852 14 UNC Wilmington -11 295 278 280 853 T15 the state of Washington -8 294 283 279 856 T15 ONLV -8 296 282 278 856 17 Nevada -6 286 292 280 858 18 Sacramento state -1 283 285 295 863 T19 Saint Mary E 287 294 283 864 T19 Loyola Marymount E 297 285 282 864 21 Hawaii +3 288 296 283 867 CAL ON INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD Place Name R1 R2 R3 Total T1 Samson Zheng 65 (-7) 68 (-4) 65 (-7) 198 (-18) T26 Ethan Chung (Ind.) 70 (-2) 73 (+1) 68 (-4) 211 (-5) T38 Costa Panay 71 (-1) 75 (+3) 67 (-5) 213 (-3) T38 Simon Kwan (Ind.) 69 (-3) 73 (+1) 71 (-1) 213 (-3) T58 Daniel Heo (Ind.) 74 (+2) 69 (-3) 72 (E) 215 (-1) T67 Jeewon Park 72 (E) 70 (-2) 74 (+2) 216 (E) T73 Aaron You 69 (-3) 77 (+5) 71 (-1) 217 (+1) T84 Nathan Wang 75 (+3) 75 (+3) 69 (-3) 219 (+3) NEXT ONE Cal is back on the mainland for the San Diego Classic on March 6-7 at the San Diego Country Club. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for more Cal men’s golf coverage (@CalMensGolf), Instagram (@CalMensGolf) and Facebook (/CalMensGolf).

