No. 16 Blue Devils Down USF, No. 4 Arkansas on Day Two of Clearwater Invite





Next game: vs. #20 UCF 18-02-2023 | 10 hours ESPN+ Feb 18 (Sat) / 10am in return for #20 UCF CLEARWATER, Fla. No. 16 Duke softball opened the day with a 5-2 victory over USF before handing No. 4 Arkansas its second loss of the season, 7-4, on day two of the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational. Junior Claire Davidson led her bat in the two games, finishing 4-for-6 with one home run, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. She also got her first circle win during game one, allowing just one hit in 4.0 innings of work against the Bulls. In the nightcap against Arkansas, freshman Cassidy cottage cheese dominated in the circle and held off the Razorbacks’ offense, allowing just three runs, one earned, on two hits with a season-best eight strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Junior Jala Wright entered the game in relief and continued that momentum by allowing only one run on two hits in 3.2 innings pitched. The pair combined for a total of 15 batters on Friday night, tying for the second most in the program’s history for a single game. HOW IT HAPPENED VS. USF Davidson put the Blue Devils ahead with a solo home run over the right field wall early in the second inning.

The Blue Devils scored four extra runs in the top of the fourth and fifth inning before the Bulls finally broke through for one run on a sacrifice fly. Prior to the fifth frame, Duke had only given up one hit during the match.

The Blue Devils held onto their 5–1 lead until USF took advantage of back-to-back Duke errors in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to tie within three runs.

HOW IT HAPPENED VS. NO. 4 ARKANSAS The Blue Devils again jumped out to a 5-0 lead in game two against the Razorbacks culminating in a three-run second frame. Graduated student Leave Davis single down the right field line brought in two of those three runs during that stretch.

Arkansas fought back in the fourth inning, posting a three-run frame of its own to cut Duke's lead to 5–3 before the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

After about a 45-minute rain delay, the Blue Devils continued to pressure the Arkansas defense with junior Kelly Torres Davis scoring from third base on an RBI single into center field. Davis led off the inning and reached on a hit pitch before stealing second and moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by D'Auna Jennings.

The teams traded runs in the fifth inning before Wright struckout four of the last eight batters she faced to help Duke secure the 7–4 victory. COMMENTS The victory over Arkansas marked the fourth straight year in which the Blue Devils recorded a February victory over a top 5 opponent after beating No. 5 Oklahoma State in 2022, No. 5 LSU in 2021 and No. 4 Texas in 2020.

After walking the first batter of the game, Curd put down the next 10 batters before the Razorbacks could break through for their first hit of the game. Curd struckout eight batters during that stretch.

freshman Sophie Garner MacKinnon came on to replace Davidson in game one and finished the last three innings with two runs, one earned, on one hit.

Senior Giselle Tapia assisted the Blue Devil offense and finished 3-for-5 with one home run, one double, two runs, and two RBI on the twin bill. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils return to action on Saturday at 10 a.m. when they face No. 20 UCF. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with live stats available via StatBroadcast.

