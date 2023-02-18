NIU takes Senior Night victory over Eastern Michigan





DeKALB, Illinois. The Northern Illinois University gymnastics team closed out the 2023 home schedule with a 195,350-195,075 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night to finish undefeated at home and give five Huskie seniors a matching sendoff. Seniors Gillian and Jacklynn Dolitsky , Natalie Hamp , Ciara Ryan And Brooklyn Sears were honored after the meeting for their dedication and contributions to the success of Huskie gymnastics over the past four seasons, including contributing to some of the highest team scores in school history. Friday night’s score didn’t quite reach those heights, but it did represent the Huskies fifth 195-plus score of the season as the Huskies posted a spotless home record for the first time since 2023 with a 6-0 scoreline. NIU is 7-3 overall and 3-2 in Mid-American Conference encounters after the win. “We had a good day,” said NIU head coach Sam Morereale . “We had some problems in the beginning, we fought through some adversity, but I have a good feeling about how we finished and we got the win. It’s difficult because we have expectations and we know how good this group is because we see it every day in the gym, so if there are missteps here and there, it takes a while to focus on all the good things we’ve seen and done today.” The Huskies opened the game with their best team jump score of the season, led by freshmen Kiera O’Shea who won the event with a 9.875, NIU’s highest individual vault score of the season, along with sophomores Isabella Sisi who posted a 9,800. Hamp earned her fifth uneven parallel bars win of the season with a 9.850 to anchor NIU’s rotation with junior Alyssa Al Ashari and Sears was second after scoring 9,825 as NIU trailed Eastern Michigan 97,475-97,400 after two events. Al-Ashari and Sears also recorded the Huskies’ top two beam routines of the night as they took second place at that event with a matching 9,850 points with Ellery Werner adding a 9,800. NIU scored a 48.875 on the event and took a three-tenths lead heading into the final rotation. NIU’s floor crew was up to the challenge, earning the Huskies’ highest event score of the night trailing sophomores by 49,075 Emmalise Nock and Sisi. Nock won the floor exercise with a 9.900 closely followed by Sissi who scored a 9.875. “This was one of our better jumping days, Kiera O’Shea jumped out of her vault with a 9.875 and then on bars Natalie, Alyssa and Brookelyn did what they do,” said Morreale. I start figuring it out on the floor. Good performance from that group to secure victory. We get great contributions from a variety of people and after a short week it was a good night.” NIU heads out for the final three regular season meetings of the season, which begin this Sunday, February 26 in Lindenwood. — NIU — Twitter: @NIUAthletics

