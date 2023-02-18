Baseball falls 3-2 on opening day to No. 8 Arkansas





Next game: against Missouri 18-02-2023 | 3 p.m FloBaseball.TV February 18 (Sat) / 3 p.m in return for Missouri ARLINGTON, Texas Texas Baseball fell to No. 8 in Arkansas, 3-2, on Opening Day in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. All the scoring happened in the seventh inning, as both teams pitched well throughout the game. The Longhorns (0-1) return to action Saturday at 3 p.m. against Missouri (0-1) at Globe Life Field. Luke Gordon made the Opening Day start and was brilliant, giving up just two hits in five scoreless innings. Gordon struckout six batters and walked only one. Gordon suffered a minor disturbance in the second inning before striking out back-to-back to get out. The last baserunner Gordon gave up was a single in the third that was eliminated on a double play. He retired the last eight batters he faced. After six shutout innings from both pitching staffs, Arkansas broke the deadlock with three runs on four hits in the top of the seventh. The Razorbacks started the seventh with back-to-back singles before Texas called Chris Stuart of the bullpen. After a walk to load the bases, a two-run single and an RBI double gave the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead. Stuart limited the damage with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning. Porter Brown got Texas on the board in the bottom of the seventh and launched his first home run as a Longhorn. The Longhorns tacked on another run Garrett Guillemette doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to narrow the lead to 3-2. LeBarron Johnson Jr. came out of the bullpen in the sixth and ran into problems, but was able to get a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. He was credited with the loss after giving up the two hits in the seventh. Other Duplantier II pitched two scoreless and hitless innings of relief with three strikeouts to make it 3-2 late in the game. Eric Kennedy was the lone Longhorn with multiple hits in the game, going 2-for-4.

