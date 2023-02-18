NM State slips on opening night





Next game: Bellarmine 18-02-2023 | 2:00 WAC digital network 91.5 FM KRUX February 18 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Bellarmine History LAS CRUCES, NM College baseball is finally back in Las Cruces. Unfortunately, NM State dropped the season opener to the Bellarmine Knights 7-2 at Presley Askew Field on Friday night. A near capacity 1,004 fans filled Presley Askew Field as the Aggies began their season. Early in the season, pitching tends to dominate the batting and that was exactly the case for Friday’s NM State offense. The Aggies struckout 16 batters in the season opener while recording only four hits. For Bellarmine, Noah Pender threw a great ball game, working 6.0 innings and striking out 11 while giving up only two basehits. Washington state transfer Keith Jones II picked up the Aggies’ first hit of the season when he led off the fourth inning with a single into left field. Starting his first Division I, Treyjen Mesa was roughed up in the first inning before going into a groove. Bellarmine homered twice in the inning before Meza scored his first strikeout to end the frame. In the third inning, Bellarmine got a run on a groundout to Nolan Funke before Peyton Back hit a two-run home run down the left field line to put the Knights up 5–0. Back’s long ball was the last time Meza was touched, as he allowed only two hits in his last three innings of work. Bellarmine held the Aggies scoreless until the eighth inning then Shooter Antillon And Damone Hale picked up back-to-back punches to spark the attack. Antillon’s first hit of the season was a double off the left field wall before Hale used his lightning speed to bust out a bunt-single. From there, the Aggies scored on a passed ball and balk to cut the Knights’ lead to three. To open the ninth, Bellarmine launched his fourth home run of the night to left field, cutting the lead to four. The Knights cut their lead to five when Blaszczyk ran home on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to third base. After Kevin Jimenez walked with two outs in the ninth inning, Nolan Funke refused to let Bellarmine escape with an easy win. Funke contacted Matt Craven for a 12-pitch at bat before Craven scored a strikeout for the win. Quick Hits The final six batters in the NM State lineup went just 1-21 at the plate on Friday night with the lone hit coming from Nolan Funke .

Treyjen Mesa made his NM State debut on the mound, striking out six in 6.0 innings of work.

made his NM State debut on the mound, striking out six in 6.0 innings of work. Bellarmine launched four home runs in the first game of the new season.

Out of the bullpen, noah star fanned out four batters in just 3.0 innings.

The Aggies first three batters Shooter Antillon, Damone Hale And Keith Jones II all registered hits in the game.

Five players Meza, Hale, Jones, Carl body And Noah Karlin made their NM State debut on Friday night.

Hale swept two bases in the season opener

1,004 fans gathered at Presley Askew Field as the Aggies fell to the Knights. Next one The Aggies and Knights play again on Saturday, February 18, starting at 2:00 PM MT. The game will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network and broadcast over the air on 91.5 FM KRUX. ##NM state##

