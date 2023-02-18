Canadians put the L in Lindenwood on Canada Night

TEMP Oh Canada! Three Canadians put on a show in the desert as Sun Devil Hockey buried the Lindenwood Lions in an avalanche of goals to secure an impressive 8-2 victory on Friday night. Dylan (2G, 2A) and Ty Jackson (4A) and Luke Sillinger (2G, 1A) combined for 11 points as ASU led to the largest margin of victory in program history and two additional program record-tying benchmarks.

ASU’s eight goals tied a program record for most Sun Devil goals scored in a game and its 53 shots on target tied the program record for most SOG in a single game. Tonight’s six-goal difference is a new program record for largest winning margin.

The scoring blitz was assisted by six different scorers with eight different Sun Devils assists. The eight goals are the most since November 28, 2020, against then No. 14/15 Wisconsin.

The Sun Devils (14-18-0) scored three goals against the Lions (7-18-0) in the opening frame, the most in a span since October 21, 2022, against Colorado College. The scoring frenzy continued in the middle frame as ASU scored four more. It marks the first time the Sun Devils have had four in one period since December 10, 2021, against then-No. 18 Clarkson.

Dylan Jackson scored his first career collegiate two-goal tally, adding two assists, for a four-point night. His partner in crime, Ty Jackson , achieved his fifth multi-point game in the maroon and gold. It is his second multi-assist game as a Sun Devil, but the program’s first four-assist game since James Sanchez, who achieved the feat against Wisconsin on February 21, 2020. In addition, Sillinger added two goals for his fourth career- multi goal. game.

Robert Mastrosimone (1G, 1A) and Ryan O’Reilly (1G, 1A) both had multi-point games to add to the historic night.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

First period:

The penalty kill unit was successful for the Sun Devils after a Lindenwood power play was nullified in the first three minutes of the game. Immediately as play returned to full strength, the ASU offense saw many opportunities for the net and took advantage of a deflection as Lukas Sullinger scored his eighth goal of the season for the Sun Devils to lead 1-0. He was assisted by the twins Ty and Dylan Jackson

After the goal, the Sun Devils enjoyed two power play opportunities in the space of five minutes, but Lindenwood successfully defended to keep the game to one minute.

About five minutes remained in the opening frame and the Sun Devils continued to chase in the Lions’ zone. Ryan O’Reilly scored his seventh goal of the season to double Sun Devil’s lead, 2-0, with 5:17 remaining.

In the last two minutes of play, ASU took advantage of its third power play in 20 minutes. Dylan Jackson snuck in his eighth goal of the year after silky smooth passes of Ty Jackson (9A) and Luke Sillinger (12A).

Second period:

The ferocious Sun Devil charge attacked the Lions from the start of the second frame. The Mastrosimone’s magic continued at Mullett as he scored his team-leading 10th goal of the year, assisted by team captain Josh Don (16A) to give ASU a commanding 4-0 lead.

Without giving the Sun Devil faithful a chance to sit back, 32 seconds passed Sillinger scored his second goal of the evening past the Lions netminder, extending the ASU lead to 5-0. He was again assisted by the Jackson twins, who combined for six assists on the night.

Lindenwood thought it had scored its first goal, but a successful ASU challenge reversed it. Seconds later, Lindenwood managed to get the puck into the net to make it 5-1 with eight minutes left.

After their goal, the Lions were immediately down by a man on a penalty, their sixth of the game. Ryan Alexander came into action with his ninth goal of the year, assisted by Mastrosimone (21A) and Tim Lovell (10A), who returned to the lineup after missing eight games.

In the last three minutes Ty Murchison lit the lamp in a nice coast-to-coast two-on-one effort with an assist from Ryan O’Reilly . It is Murchison’s first goal since the season opener on October 7, 2022 at Bemidji State. O’Reilly was able to record his seventh assist of the season and record his first multi-point game since December 3, 2022 against then No. 1 Denver.

Third Period:

On two separate occasions, the Sun Devils thought they had scored, but the umpires ultimately reversed both calls.

Lindenwood scored the second goal of the night to make it 7-2 in a four-on-four game.

With four-on-four still in effect after the Lions’ goal, the Sun Devils responded 40 seconds later as Dylan Jackson scored again. ASU’s eighth goal of the game ties a program record for most ASU goals scored in a single game. Ethan Szmagaj joined the points side and earned his ninth assist.

NEXT ONE:

Arizona State will search for the Sweep over Lindenwood at Mullett Arena at 7:00 PM MST. The coverage can be seen on ASU Live-Stream-3 and heard on FOX SPORTS 910, the home of Sun Devil hockey.

QUOTES:

Arizona State Head Coach Greg Powers :

About power play:

“We had two (power play goals) today, which is great. We got two in Alaska, so it’s coming back. With Timmy (Lovell) back, it was huge. He had a jump, you could tell he was excited to be back with his teammates and we are delighted to have him. (Demetrios) Koumontzis has been great for us at the back and we kept him there. Having those two guys gives us so much attack from the back and the ability to teams on their heels, and they did tonight. And then it gets contagious. Guys like (Jack) Judson and (Jacob) Semik jump into the game and (Ethan) Szmagaj and (Ty) Murchison. Murchison had a goal tonight “They throw pucks at the net. It becomes contagious and it gives that confidence to our whole team.”

On the second line and see them more:

“They’ve been together for 6, 7, 8 games now. They’ve been together and I’ve kept them together because they generated. They created so many chances and in Alaska (Lukas) Sillinger “I scored four goals that Friday night. Their keeper just stole some from him and played really well. So he really scored a lot, they all did. A couple of pucks went in tonight and he’s on nine goals of the season.” And counting, so that’s good.”

About the aggressiveness in the game:

“The guys played hard, it’s something we emphasize every day. It’s just getting involved, playing hard, skating, finishing checks, staying above the pucks. Tonight we did it for the most part. But the last 10 minutes I think that it I kind of got away from them But it’s also hard to do when you’re up 8-2 Guys are starting to get away from what works But I thought tonight we played well for about 50 minutes and got rewarded.’

Ty Jackson

On their dynamic line tonight:

“I thought we were skating really well, I think that was the most important thing. We were winning our puck battles. I know Sillinger likes to make plays there and same with Dylan (Jackson). I just try get some room and my legs and usually they’ll find me. I think it just clicked tonight.”

On tonight’s win:

“I thought tonight, especially after last weekend off, that we really got our legs back. The travel can be tough to play here at ASU, because we’re all over the week off that helped us.”

About winning tomorrow:

“The coach always says ‘play the full 60’ and tonight in our third period we kind of got out of it so we need to make sure we get that good start again. That’s the most important thing. Just get off to that good start and score that first goal, get some shots at the net and move our legs.

About the goals that come in large numbers:

“Hopefully a confidence boost tonight. As Dylan (Jackson) said to get in a night like this is definitely a confidence boost for a lot of the guys.”

On completing some power play goals:

“Definitely a lot of work this week. Units have changed quite a bit throughout the year, which makes sense because we haven’t been consistent, but I think with this unit that we played with tonight, we’ve been playing for a few weeks. Now we’re starting to figure it out find out what each other’s tendencies are and we start to click better.

Dylan Jackson

About winning tomorrow:

“Just stick with it. I think we had a really good start, so just try to do that again.”

About the goals that come in large numbers:

“We tried to score a little bit so it feels good (to get the program record of eight goals) and I think it helps if a lot of guys in the team scored today.”

On completing some power play goals:

“It felt good. We’ve been working on it a lot this week, so I think that helps.”

About leaning on the PK:

“I think we can rely on them a lot. They always get the job done. They’ve blocked a lot of shots. It’s great to see them do that, but it also energizes us.”