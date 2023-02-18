Panther Swim & Dive continues to improve on top times at MVC Championships





IOWA CITY, Iowa — Four Panthers reached the podium, including 3rd in the 100-meter backstroke as UNI moved to fourth in the team standings at the end of the third day of the Missouri Valley Conference Swimming & Diving Championships. UNI athletes achieved a career-best 16 times and results during Friday’s preliminaries and finals, including all 7 Panthers setting either season or all-time records in the 100-meter backstroke. Amber Finke set season records in both her preliminary and A-final heats of the 100-meter backstroke with a championship time of 54.45 to earn her third consecutive bronze medal in the event. Helena Heuberger took fifth place with a time of 55.18, while Payton Hall climbed the podium in eighth (56.06). Scout Bergwall pace the Panthers in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.96 for an 11th-place swim in the B final, with Believe Larsen clocking a 56.37 and Hannah Nedder 14th (56.14). Madison Carlton And Sydney hall both posted season best times in the 400-meter individual medley. Hello Domnick led the way for the Panthers with a sixth-place finish in the 200m freestyle, with a best time in the preliminaries of 1:51.20 before swimming a 1:51.33 in the A final. Morgan Meyer set back-to-back career bests, culminating in a 1:51.75 time in the final, finishing in 12th place. Natalia Verastegui finished in 16th place (1:53.40). Sydney Aird matched her season best in the prelims with a time of 1:04.05 before taking 14th place in the B final with a 1:04.35. Emma Lavigne cracked a season-best time of 1:04.47 to finish 15th, with Mia Savovic with a 20th place in 1:04.93, matching her time from the prelims. In the three meter diving competition, Hannah Taylor punched her ticket to Saturday night’s championship final with a career best score of 239.73. Taylor Hogan led the Panthers in the consolation round with a 10th-place finish and a 238.32 score in the final three-yard round of her career, as Maddie Moran took 13th place (219.33). The Panthers finished the night with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter medley relay, as Finke, Aird, Bergwall and Larsen clocked a time of 3:43.29, the fifth fastest in program history. UNI concludes the competition at the MVC Championships with the fourth and final day of the Campus Recreation-Wellness Center. Scheduled events include the 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter butterfly, the 1650-meter freestyle, the 3-meter diving final and the 400-meter freestyle relay. UNI RESULTS 100 meter butterfly stroke 200 m freestyle 100 meter backstroke Dive from three meters 200 meter freestyle relay 5th – Finke, Aird, Bergwall, Larsen (3:43.29) TEAM SCORING (through day three) 1st – State of Missouri (870)

2nd – State of Indiana (757.5)

3rd – State of Illinois (640)

4th – UNI (593)

5th – Southern Illinois (543)

6th – UIC (490.5)

7th – Marshall (473)

8th – Little Rock (272)

9th – Evansville (266)

10th – Valparaiso (153)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/2/17/womens-swimming-and-diving-panther-swim-dive-continues-to-shatter-top-times-at-mvc-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos