Big tennis weekend





NASHVILLE, Tenn. The Commodores wrap up their three-week homestand this weekend, playing host to Florida Atlantic, Oklahoma State and Belmont. Exploring the opponents

Florida Atlantic: The weekend kicks off with Vandy facing Florida Atlantic. The Owls are currently 5-5 on the season, but will travel to Clemson before heading to Music City. Vanderbilt is 1-0 against FAU; the only pairs meeting was a 4-3 Commodore win in 2007. Oklahoma State: Vanderbilt welcomes Oklahoma State to campus for the first time on Sunday morning for its second game of the weekend. The Cowboys, who currently have a 6-2 record, will stop in Murfreesboro to play MTSU before heading to Nashville. The only previous meeting between OSU and Vanderbilt occurred in 2008, with Oklahoma State winning 4-3. Belmont: For the final game of the weekend, Vandy hosts crosstown foe Belmont. The Bruins make the half-mile trip to Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon, bringing with them a perfect 5-0 record. The Dores are 12-0 overall against Belmont. The last game between the two was last season; Vanderbilt’s victory made head coach Ian Duvenhage 200th at Vanderbilt. Eyes on the Dores

The Commodores are coming into the weekend hot. In singles, Michael Ross is riding on a four match win streak, and Siim Troost is 4-1 on a two match win streak. Ross also has consecutive wins in doubles, including a two match win streak with partner Nathan Cox. Finally, Joubert Klopper and Macsen Sisam have won three consecutive doubles matches, going 3-1 on the season. Giveaway Warning

Check the marketing table for Vanderbilt tennis giveaways while supplies last on Saturday, cups on Sunday! Home game notes

The Saturday match is indoors at the Currey Tennis Pavilion and the Sunday matches are outdoors at the Lummis Family Tennis Center, weather permitting. Admission is free and parking is available in the 25th Avenue Garage. New this season are the Vanderbilt Tennis Matches featuring a clear bag policy. Next one: Vanderbilt will travel to No. 23 Northwestern. The opening service is scheduled for 12 noon. The Commodores return home on March 2 to kick off the SEC game against Arkansas.

