Watch: Khawaja shocked, Shastri freaks out at KL Rahul’s incredible catch | Cricket
Indian batsman KL Rahul stunned fans, commentators and batsman Usman Khawaja alike when he took an incredible one-handed catch to send off the Aussie player on 81 during Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. In the 45th over of the match, Khawaja, who had been holding on to one end as the wickets continued to tumble to the other end, attempted a reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja; however, he couldn’t get the perfect connection and the ball traveled to the square leg position, where Rahul made a brilliant dive to the right to take the catch.
Khawaja was stunned at the capture and looked up in horror before walking towards the pavilion. The dismissal was also a unique achievement for Jadeja as he became the second fastest player in Test cricket history to record a combination of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets.
Read also: ‘Coach Dravid, captains Rohit and Hardik lost all trust, respect in Chetan Sharma’: BCCI source after ‘sting operation’
Watch Rahul take the catch:
With the dismissal, Australia lost half their side at 167; their captain Pat Cummins had won the coin toss and chose to bat at Delhi. The visitors got off to a decent start with the opening pair of Khawaja and David Warner forging a 50-run stand before the latter succumbed to an outside edge, which went easily to wicket-keeper KS Bharat.
Ravichandran Ashwin then unleashed magic in the closing stages of the first session when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) within three deliveries to put the visitors behind. Mohammed Shami caused further damage to Australia’s recovery chances when he removed Travis Head (12) shortly after the start of the second session.
Australia had a mammoth victory in innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the series at Nagpur, and the hosts will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with another victory in the ongoing second Test. Jadeja had also been instrumental in the side’s victory in Nagpur and was also named player of the match. He took seven wickets over the two innings (including a five-wicket haul in the first) and scored an important 70-run strike for the side.
