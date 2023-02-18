Crye, Gubeno, Balcerak each claim AAC titles as three school records fall on day five of AAC Championships

Dallas, Texas freshman Joleigh Crye (100 chest), junior Hunter Gubeno (100 Back) and senior Michael Balcerak (100 Fly) each claim the American Athletic Conference titles on day five of Friday’s AAC Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Bearcats have earned 15 medals, seven on day five, as the men’s team is second in the team standings with 772 points, while the UC women moved to fifth with 586 points.

“Tonight was incredible,” head coach Mandy Commons-DiSalle said. I thought we had a solid swim in the morning and tonight we had time improvements, personal bests, some school records and a competition record. It was fantastic.”

Crye had a day to remember as she broke the AAC Championship meet record and the Cincinnati record in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 59.07. Crye bettered her previous school record time of 59.57 to claim her first AAC title. Her time currently ranks 14th in the NCAA and is a ‘B’ standard time.

Crye was also the only Bearcat to appear in multiple individual finals, as she placed sixth overall in the women’s 100-meter butterfly with a time of 53.88. Her time is a personal best and is the sixth time in the program’s history.

Gubeno continued his record-breaking performance on day four, with an AAC 100-yard backstroke title on day five at the Robson and Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Gubeno swam a 47.64 in the men’s 100-meter backstroke to claim his first individual gold medal of his career.

On day four, the Howell, Michigan native won bronze in the men’s 200-meter individual medley with a time of 1:45.16, breaking the program record set by Cincinnati. He originally broke the record in the preliminary round with a time of 1:45.16 and then broke it again in the final. His final time is also an NCAA ‘B’ Standard qualifying time.

Balcerak earned his second AAC Conference title in 2023 when he won the men’s 100-meter butterfly with a time of 46.72. This is the second time in his career he has won the 100-yard crown after winning the title in 2021. Balcerak is now one of the most decorated AAC Championship athletes, as he has now won eight individual gold medals in four events in his career. .

The Arlington Heights, Illinois native’s butterfly time is an NCAA “B” standard time, his second “B” standard time of the competition after swimming 4:20.65 in the 500-meter freestyle.

freshman Lilly Jones broke the Cincinnati 100-meter backstroke record with a time of 54.34 in the preliminary round and then broke the record again in the final with a time of 54.24 to claim a bronze medal in the event. The UC record was previously held by fellow freshmen Grace Gavin , who also competed in the 100-meter backstroke final. Gavin finished one-tenth of a second behind Jones to take fourth with a time of 54.25, the second fastest time in school history.

Both seniors Calvin Coetzee And Spencer Sehlhorst earned bronze medals in their respective events. Sehlhorst placed third in the men’s 400-yard IM with an NCAA ‘B’ standard time of 3:48.54. Coetzee’s medal came in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:37.64.

sophomore Annabelle Young swam the second-fastest individual women’s 400-meter medley in the school’s history with a time of 4:17.66, while placing ninth overall.

To close out day five, the junior men’s 400-meter medley relay team Drew Harris , Drew Hawthorne freshman Brogan Robinson And Michael Balcerak placed second overall with a time of 3:12.84, the second fastest time in the program’s history.

// NEXT ONE

The last day of competition of the AAC Championships starts at 11:00 AM and consists of the men’s and women’s 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter breast and 200-meter butterfly. The finals will begin at 6pm ET and will also feature the 400-meter freestyle relays. All events are streamed on ESPN+.

// FOLLOW THE BEARCATS

// TEAM STANDINGS- Up to and including day 5

Gentlemen

1. Southern Methodist 899

2. Cincinnati-772

Women

1.Houston 972

2.Florida International (FIU) – 957

3. Southern Methodist-863

4. Rice – 789

5. Cincinnati- 586

6. East Carolina- 505

7. Florida Atlantic (FAU) – 417

8. North Texas – 364

9. Tulane- 283