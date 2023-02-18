Sports
Crye, Gubeno, Balcerak each claim AAC titles as three school records fall on day five of AAC Championships
Dallas, Texas freshman Joleigh Crye (100 chest), junior Hunter Gubeno (100 Back) and senior Michael Balcerak (100 Fly) each claim the American Athletic Conference titles on day five of Friday’s AAC Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Bearcats have earned 15 medals, seven on day five, as the men’s team is second in the team standings with 772 points, while the UC women moved to fifth with 586 points.
“Tonight was incredible,” head coach Mandy Commons-DiSalle said. I thought we had a solid swim in the morning and tonight we had time improvements, personal bests, some school records and a competition record. It was fantastic.”
Crye had a day to remember as she broke the AAC Championship meet record and the Cincinnati record in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 59.07. Crye bettered her previous school record time of 59.57 to claim her first AAC title. Her time currently ranks 14th in the NCAA and is a ‘B’ standard time.
Crye was also the only Bearcat to appear in multiple individual finals, as she placed sixth overall in the women’s 100-meter butterfly with a time of 53.88. Her time is a personal best and is the sixth time in the program’s history.
Gubeno continued his record-breaking performance on day four, with an AAC 100-yard backstroke title on day five at the Robson and Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Gubeno swam a 47.64 in the men’s 100-meter backstroke to claim his first individual gold medal of his career.
On day four, the Howell, Michigan native won bronze in the men’s 200-meter individual medley with a time of 1:45.16, breaking the program record set by Cincinnati. He originally broke the record in the preliminary round with a time of 1:45.16 and then broke it again in the final. His final time is also an NCAA ‘B’ Standard qualifying time.
Balcerak earned his second AAC Conference title in 2023 when he won the men’s 100-meter butterfly with a time of 46.72. This is the second time in his career he has won the 100-yard crown after winning the title in 2021. Balcerak is now one of the most decorated AAC Championship athletes, as he has now won eight individual gold medals in four events in his career. .
The Arlington Heights, Illinois native’s butterfly time is an NCAA “B” standard time, his second “B” standard time of the competition after swimming 4:20.65 in the 500-meter freestyle.
freshman Lilly Jones broke the Cincinnati 100-meter backstroke record with a time of 54.34 in the preliminary round and then broke the record again in the final with a time of 54.24 to claim a bronze medal in the event. The UC record was previously held by fellow freshmen Grace Gavin, who also competed in the 100-meter backstroke final. Gavin finished one-tenth of a second behind Jones to take fourth with a time of 54.25, the second fastest time in school history.
Both seniors Calvin Coetzee And Spencer Sehlhorst earned bronze medals in their respective events. Sehlhorst placed third in the men’s 400-yard IM with an NCAA ‘B’ standard time of 3:48.54. Coetzee’s medal came in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:37.64.
sophomore Annabelle Young swam the second-fastest individual women’s 400-meter medley in the school’s history with a time of 4:17.66, while placing ninth overall.
To close out day five, the junior men’s 400-meter medley relay team Drew Harris, Drew Hawthornefreshman Brogan Robinson And Michael Balcerak placed second overall with a time of 3:12.84, the second fastest time in the program’s history.
// NEXT ONE
The last day of competition of the AAC Championships starts at 11:00 AM and consists of the men’s and women’s 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter breast and 200-meter butterfly. The finals will begin at 6pm ET and will also feature the 400-meter freestyle relays. All events are streamed on ESPN+.
// FOLLOW THE BEARCATS
Follow the teams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@GoBearcatsSwim) to stay up to date with the latest swimming and diving news, photos and videos.
// TEAM STANDINGS- Up to and including day 5
Gentlemen
1. Southern Methodist 899
2. Cincinnati-772
Women
1.Houston 972
2.Florida International (FIU) – 957
3. Southern Methodist-863
4. Rice – 789
5. Cincinnati- 586
6. East Carolina- 505
7. Florida Atlantic (FAU) – 417
8. North Texas – 364
9. Tulane- 283
|
Sources
2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2023/2/17/swimming-diving-crye-gubeno-balcerak-each-claim-aac-titles-as-three-school-records-fall-on-day-five-of-the-aac-championships.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Notre Dame football bungles offensive coordinator appointment
- US Claims Russia Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War
- Taco Bell opens its new cantina restaurant in Hollywood
- 9Xflix Movies 2023 – Download Hollywood & Bollywood HD Movies — citiMuzik
- Tennessee rallies beyond men’s tennis
- When a Hollywood actor tried to kiss the hand of a Bollywood actress, she jerked off and said: I’m Indian…
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show
- Shatrughan Sinha Slams Netizens Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Movies, ‘Troll Army Is Sitting There Purposely To Speak Against You’