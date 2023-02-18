Qatar embassies, consulates mark NSD with various activities







In Brussels, the Qatar Mission to the European Union and NATO organized a sporting event, with the participation of the Ambassador of Qatar to the European Union and NATO Abdulaziz bin Ahmed al-Malki, the diplomatic staff, the military representative in the mission and local employees. The event included various outdoor sports activities, as well as competitions in one of the indoor gyms.

In his speech on the occasion, the Ambassador of Qatar to the European Union and NATO welcomed Qatar’s announcement of an annual NSD, highlighting the importance of practicing sport and its benefits for individuals and society.

In London, the Embassy of Qatar in the UK collaborated with the organization Sisterhood FC, which aims to enable Muslim women to participate in football activities.

Under the partnership, Qatar provided 20,000 to support Sisterhood FC’s growth. The fund will be used to cover the costs of football clothing, renting stadiums, developing outreach programs and communications to raise awareness of the organization among Muslim girls across the UK and increase their involvement in football.

Qatar’s ambassador to the UK, Fahd bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, attended a friendly football match between the embassy’s staff team and the organisation’s team, in the presence of diplomatic staff, local staff, members of the organisation, representatives of the media and Qatari students living in London.

The Westway Sports Center hosted a variety of sports activities including rock climbing, tennis, table tennis, volleyball and yoga.

The embassy also sponsored the annual Battersea Park Marathon over a distance of five and ten kilometres, in which more than 500 runners took part.

In Beijing, the Embassy of Qatar in China organized a sporting event to mark the country’s NSD at the Olympic Green in Chaoyang District, with the participation of Qatar’s Ambassador Mohamed bin Abdullah al-Dehaimi, diplomats and staff.

The event included a variety of sports activities, including football matches, table tennis, running and others.

In Canberra, the Embassy of Qatar in Australia hosted a sporting event with the participation of Qatar’s Ambassador Saad bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud, diplomats and local staff. The event consisted of various sports activities.

In Seoul, the Qatari Embassy in Korea organized a sporting event, which was attended by Qatar’s ambassador Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Hamer, diplomats and embassy staff, as well as ambassadors and diplomats from sisterly Arab embassies in Korea. The event, which took place in the multi-sports hall in Dongjak district, organized various sports activities, including volleyball and table tennis.

In Tashkent, the Embassy of Qatar in Uzbekistan organized a sporting event, with the participation of the Ambassador of Qatar, Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, and the embassy staff.

In Vienna, the Qatari Embassy in Austria and the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna held a sporting event, at a sports center in the Austrian capital, with the participation of diplomats and the embassy staff. Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy Jamal bin Abdul Rahman al-Jaber said in a speech on this occasion that the NSD confirms the state’s readiness to encourage healthy lifestyles in the society.

In Spain, the Consulate General of Qatar in Barcelona hosted a sporting event, attended by the Consul General of Qatar in Barcelona, ​​Mohamed bin Sami al-Subaey, diplomats, local staff and their families. Part of the event was a football match.

In Manila, the Embassy of Qatar in the Philippines held a sporting event, with the participation of Acting Chargé d’Affaires Mohamed bin Yousef al-Malki and Second Secretary of the Embassy Hassan Muhanna al-Ajmi, alongside local staff. The event included various sports activities such as football, volleyball, games and entertainment contests.

In Tehran, the Embassy of Qatar in Iran held a sporting event in which diplomats and employees participated.

In The Hague, the Embassy of Qatar in the Netherlands organized a sporting event on the occasion. In a speech on the occasion, Acting Chargé d’affaires Hanadi said

al-Shafei highlighted Qatar’s groundbreaking announcement of a National Sports Day to highlight the importance of sport and its role in the lives of individuals and societies.

In San Salvador, the Embassy of Qatar in El Salvador held a sporting event to mark the occasion. The event included various sports activities such as hiking, mountaineering and cycling.

In Djibouti, the Embassy of Qatar held a sporting event to mark the occasion, with the participation of Acting Chargé d’Affaires Ibrahim bin Abdullah al-Shuraim, and guests and embassy staff. The event included various sports activities such as football and hiking.

In Bangkok, the Qatari Embassy in Thailand held a sporting event at the Panda FC, with the participation of members of the Embassy and the Qatari Medical Bureau. The event included physical exercises and a football game.

In Mogadishu, the Qatari Embassy in Somalia hosted a sporting event, with the participation of Acting Chargé d’Affaires Hamad Rashid al-Marri and embassy staff.

In Yangon, the Embassy of Qatar in Myanmar organized a sporting event to mark the occasion, with the participation of Acting Chargé d’Affaires Abdulaziz bin Yousuf Jolo and the embassy staff. The activities at the event were varied and included football, basketball, badminton, table tennis and free running.

In Dhaka, the Embassy of Qatar in Bangladesh organized a sporting event, in which diplomats and embassy staff participated.

In Ashgabat, the Embassy of Qatar in Turkmenistan held a sporting event in the Olympic City, which was attended by embassy staff and Olympic City members. The event included competitions in football, basketball, table tennis and running.



