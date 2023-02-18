Rainbow Wahine Stretch Lead After Big Day At MPSF Championships





ST. GEORGE, Utah The Hawaii women’s swim and dive team continued to build on its MPSF championship lead after another big day on Friday, while the men held onto third place heading into the final day. The Wahine currently sit at 510.5 points, 70.5 points ahead of second-place UC San Diego, while the Warriors are third with 414.5 points, behind UCSB who has 462 and BYU who leads with 531 . Latina mirror continued her record-breaking season by becoming the first ever Rainbow Wahine swimmer to swim less than 52 seconds in the 100 backstroke, setting a school record with a time of 51.88. She claimed her second individual MPSF title in the process Dorottya Dobos finished second in the event with a time of 54.54. The Rainbow Wahine also continued their dominance in the relay, taking their fourth of the meeting with a narrow victory in the 400 medley relay. The team of Dobos, Kathryn Ivanov , Anna Friedrich and Gabby Scudamore swam a 3:39.29 together and held the UH women perfectly in the relay at the MPSF meeting. De Wahine added three individual second places to add to the point tally. Anna Friedrich finished second in the 100 flies with a time of 54.09 while Cas Treydte swam a 1:48.56 and placed second in the 200 free and Kathryn Ivanov placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.99 The UH divers continued their strong encounter as they won both games on the springboards on Friday. Isabel Lombardy took victory in the women’s 1-meter competition with a score of 303.20 in the final, meaning a Wahine diver has won the 1-meter MPSF title in all 11 years of UH’s participation in the conference. Mackaby Pennington went 2-for-2 on the men’s diving titles by winning his second conference title of the game, with a score of 379.80 in the 3-meter competition. Juan Gonzalez made it a 1-2 for the Rainbow Warriors to take second with a score of 376.30, giving UH 37 big points in the event. Competition concludes Saturday with the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breaststroke, 200 fly, 1650 free and 400 free relay as the diving action wraps up in Mission Viejo, California with the men’s and women’s platform competitions. DAY 3 TEAM STANDINGS Women

1. Hawaii 510.5 2.UC San Diego 440

3.BYU390

4.UC Santa Barbara 340

5.UC Davis 328

6.CSU Bakersfield 178

7. Pacific Ocean 131

8. Kal Poly 118

9.U.C. San Diego 105.5

10. Incarnated Word 81 Gentlemen

1. BYU 531

2. U.C. Santa Barbara 462

3. Hawaii 414.5 4.UC San Diego 283

5. Incarnated Word 276

6.CSU Bakersfield 223.5

7. Pacific Ocean 130

8. Kal Poly 129

