Sports
Broad and Bazball roll over the Kiwis on Day 3, 1st Test
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) Stuart Broad and Bazball rolled over New Zealand on the third day of Saturday’s first day-night cricket Test, leaving England five wickets behind after their 10th win in 11 Test matches.
Fast half-centuries by Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Foakes enabled England to accelerate by more than five runs per over to 374 in their second innings, an overall lead of 393.
Stuart Broad then bowled clean bowled Devon Conway (12), Kane Williamson (0), Tom Latham (15) and first innings century maker Tom Blundell (1) to eliminate the batters who had possibly New Zealand’s highest successful fourth-place finish anchor-innings run chase in Tests and sixth-highest of all time.
When Blundell was out New Zealand were 28-5 and it improved a bit when it was 63-5, still 330 down. Daryl Mitchell, who was 13, and Michael Bracewell, who was 25, saw the last 10 overs of the day.
Broad’s four wickets increased his Test wicket tally in partnership with James Anderson to 1,004, surpassing the Australian pairing of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne (1,001) who had previously been the most prolific wicket-taking pair in Tests.
I feel very blessed to have been born in the same era as (Anderson) so that I could bowl on the other side of him, said Broad. I felt like it was the perfect dry pitch for my kind of bowling today. I was able to hit the ball into the field, but it still skidded and hit the stumps.
In an action-packed day, Root, Brook and Foakes carried England at a one-day international pace.
Root made 57 from 62 balls, Brook 54 from 41, Foakes 51 from 80 and there were also key contributions from Ollie Pope (49 from 46), Ben Stokes (31 from 33) and Ollie Robinson (39 from 48) which showed why the innings progressed at such an irresistible pace.
At times it was impossible to watch without missing an important part of the action, so closely packed were the highlights.
The fearlessness that has become the heart of England’s approach was always on display. In batting England show no respect for the time of day, the score of the match or the efforts of the bowling team. The goal was always to dominate.
When England bowled, as Broad demonstrated again under the floodlights that made the ball swing, an attempt was made to make every ball a wicket ball. He brought the ball back in pace and late to both the left- and right-handers.
New Zealand simply could not stand the power of the Bazball Doctrine. It had done well on the second day with the help of Blundell’s century to come within 19 runs of England’s first innings of 325-9, the statement having come half way through the final session on the first day.
England had already begun to take away New Zealand’s confidence as they reached 79-2 before falling on Day 2. And when Pope, Root and Brook helped England score 158 points in the first session on Saturday, it was clear that the game was soon over. flee New Zealand.
Any hopes New Zealand had of fighting through the final session to fully launch the chase on the fourth day began to fade as Broad swung the ball back through Conways’ usually solid defense to take his valuable wicket in the fourth over. claim.
Then Williamson and Latham followed in the space of 18 balls and when Nicholls was caught by Foakes off Robinson and Blundell was bowled by Broad, New Zealand’s task had become hopeless.
