Sinner sails past Wawrinka to Rotterdam SFs | ATP tour

Jannik Sinner is well on his way on European indoor hard courts and will be hard to beat at the ABN AMRO Open this week.

The day after knocking out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets at the ATP 500 event, the world No. 14 returned to face Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Rotterdam for the first time .

Sinner raced through the first set in Friday’s clash with 2015 champion Wawrinka and despite the Swiss showing some late resistance to regain a break and a 3-3 draw in the second, the combination of consistency and the strength of the 21-year-old Italian is key. as he often outlived his more experienced opponent from the baseline.

A 9.3 Return #ShotQuality occurs in less than 0.3% of matches

The 72nd minute victory extended Sinner’s winning streak to six games, with Rotterdam wins against Benjamin Bonzi, Tsitsipas and Wawrinka supporting his run to his seventh tour-level title last week in Montpellier.

I just try to play every game at a high intensity, try to play my game, try to adapt myself, Sinner said when asked about his good form. The race in the first round was very important for me here, after that I try to keep going, to get more rhythm. Today I also thought it was a good match. It’s never easy to play against him, so I’m very happy.

A lightning-fast start set by Sinner set the tone in the quarterfinals. He broke Wawrinka’s serve in the opening game and then fended off three break points for the Swiss to take the lead 2–0. Those turned out to be the Italians’ most vulnerable moments in a first set in which he converted three of the five break points.

Wawrinka looked despondent after dropping serve again in the fourth game of the second set, but the former world No. 3 dug deep and put in some heavy blows of his own to level for 3-3. However, he was unable to take on the ruthless Sinner in the final stages of the set and the Italian broke again in the eighth game before holding his serve to tie his ATP Head2Head series with the Swiss at 2-2 .

It was definitely a tough game, Sinner said. We know each other quite well, we practice a lot together. I am very happy to be in the next round. I tried to push him a lot, he defended really well. He made some unforced errors in the first set, I tried to get the momentum going, then I made some unforced errors at 3-1 [Overall] I thought it was a good performance today.

Sinner’s opponent in his first semifinal above ATP 250 level since October 2021 will be Tallon Greek track. The 26-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 against compatriot Gijs Brouwer to become the first Dutch player to reach the semi-finals at Rotterdam Ahoy since Igor Sijsling in 2014.

Greek track hit 21 winners against Brouwers 26 in the pairing 78-minute encounter, but he was clinical in converting both break points he had en route to a 78-minute victory against his fellow wild card. With the win, the 26-year-old advanced to his first ATP 500 semifinal and just his second overall after winning his first ATP Tour title in Pune in January.

Now up 21 spots to No. 40 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings,Greekspoor will reach a new career high on Monday regardless of his result against Sinner.