Sports
Sinner sails past Wawrinka to Rotterdam SFs | ATP tour
Jannik Sinner is well on his way on European indoor hard courts and will be hard to beat at the ABN AMRO Open this week.
The day after knocking out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets at the ATP 500 event, the world No. 14 returned to face Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Rotterdam for the first time .
Sinner raced through the first set in Friday’s clash with 2015 champion Wawrinka and despite the Swiss showing some late resistance to regain a break and a 3-3 draw in the second, the combination of consistency and the strength of the 21-year-old Italian is key. as he often outlived his more experienced opponent from the baseline.
Returning to the top level and in the semi-finals for @janniksin
A 9.3 Return #ShotQuality occurs in less than 0.3% of matches on @atptour #TennisInsights | @abnamroopen pic.twitter.com/FE103xelWc
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) February 17, 2023
The 72nd minute victory extended Sinner’s winning streak to six games, with Rotterdam wins against Benjamin Bonzi, Tsitsipas and Wawrinka supporting his run to his seventh tour-level title last week in Montpellier.
I just try to play every game at a high intensity, try to play my game, try to adapt myself, Sinner said when asked about his good form. The race in the first round was very important for me here, after that I try to keep going, to get more rhythm. Today I also thought it was a good match. It’s never easy to play against him, so I’m very happy.
A lightning-fast start set by Sinner set the tone in the quarterfinals. He broke Wawrinka’s serve in the opening game and then fended off three break points for the Swiss to take the lead 2–0. Those turned out to be the Italians’ most vulnerable moments in a first set in which he converted three of the five break points.
A little @janniksin magic @abnamroopen | #abnamroopen pic.twitter.com/BuLXqaFLLQ
— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 17, 2023
Wawrinka looked despondent after dropping serve again in the fourth game of the second set, but the former world No. 3 dug deep and put in some heavy blows of his own to level for 3-3. However, he was unable to take on the ruthless Sinner in the final stages of the set and the Italian broke again in the eighth game before holding his serve to tie his ATP Head2Head series with the Swiss at 2-2 .
It was definitely a tough game, Sinner said. We know each other quite well, we practice a lot together. I am very happy to be in the next round. I tried to push him a lot, he defended really well. He made some unforced errors in the first set, I tried to get the momentum going, then I made some unforced errors at 3-1 [Overall] I thought it was a good performance today.
Sinner’s opponent in his first semifinal above ATP 250 level since October 2021 will be Tallon Greek track. The 26-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 against compatriot Gijs Brouwer to become the first Dutch player to reach the semi-finals at Rotterdam Ahoy since Igor Sijsling in 2014.
Greek track hit 21 winners against Brouwers 26 in the pairing 78-minute encounter, but he was clinical in converting both break points he had en route to a 78-minute victory against his fellow wild card. With the win, the 26-year-old advanced to his first ATP 500 semifinal and just his second overall after winning his first ATP Tour title in Pune in January.
Now up 21 spots to No. 40 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings,Greekspoor will reach a new career high on Monday regardless of his result against Sinner.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-wawrinka-rotterdam-2023-friday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shatrughan Sinha Denounces the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trend: The Army of Trolls Are Sitting There Purposely to Speak Against You | Hindi Movie News
- Notre Dame football bungles offensive coordinator appointment
- US Claims Russia Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War
- Taco Bell opens its new cantina restaurant in Hollywood
- 9Xflix Movies 2023 – Download Hollywood & Bollywood HD Movies — citiMuzik
- Tennessee rallies beyond men’s tennis
- When a Hollywood actor tried to kiss the hand of a Bollywood actress, she jerked off and said: I’m Indian…
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show