10 cheapest and highest rated hostels in Munich that backpackers should book
Are you planning to backpack to Munich, Germany? Here are the cheapest and top-rated hostels to book.
Munich, Germany
There are so many great things to do in Munich, such as important historical sites to visit, beautiful lakes to explore and of course the famous Oktoberfest. Munich is rich in culture and there is much to discover. Whether travelers are interested in hiking high mountains or visiting historical sites, Munich is the place to be.
Munich can be an expensive place to visit compared to other German cities, so here’s a list of the top 10 cheapest and highest-rated hostels that backpackers can book for their next trip.
Wombat’s The City Hostel is in a central location in Munich, which means it is close to the Hauptbahnhof and backpackers can easily walk to most of the popular tourist attractions. This hostel is less than 0.5 km from over 25 popular attractions, including theaters such as German Theater Munich and bars like Boilerman Bar Munich. This adult only hostel is in a very convenient location.
The a&o Munich Laim Hostel has great facilities, well appointed rooms and a lovely atmosphere. This hostel has a games room where backpackers can spend time, as well as billiards, table tennis and even karaoke. It is a nice place to stay as there are activities that backpackers can participate in together without leaving their hostel. There are many opportunities to meet new people, and this hostel makes it easier.
The Euro Youth Hotel is an affordable hostel in Bavaria. With rooms starting at $16 per night, guests have access to amenities such as bicycle rentals, a breakfast buffet, free Wi-Fi, and luggage storage. This hostel is about 29 km from Munich Airport and just a 4-minute walk from the Hauptbahnhof.
Hunters Hostel has air-conditioned rooms from around $12 per night. The hostel has a 24-hour check-in, which is great for travelers who want to check-in even in the wee hours of the night. There is also a small bar in the hostel. This hostel is less than 500 meters from over 140 popular restaurants, including Vinothek van Geisel And California bean.
The Haus International Hostel offers backpackers access to amenities such as a buffet breakfast, night club/DJ, snack bar, table tennis and a lovely sun terrace. This hostel is about 27 km from Munich Airport and just a 10-minute walk from Hohenzollernplatz.
The Meininger Hotel Munich is located in the city center, just 2 minutes walk from Munich Central Station and a 10-minute walk from Schwanthalerhöhe. Backpackers traveling by train arriving at Munich Central Station will find this hostel very convenient and easy to find.
This hostel is about 29 km from Munich Airport and just a 5-minute walk from Rotkreuzplatz. Backpackers who want to be close to some of the area’s most popular restaurants are sure to enjoy it here. The hostel is a short walk from the Austrian restaurant Brood and Japanese restaurant Hanami Sushi addict.
This hostel is a little further from Munich and is located in Bavaria. It is in a good location for backpackers who want to explore the other side of Bavaria, hike and see more of Bavaria’s rural areas.
