Chicago No. 7 Texas Men’s Tennis won 4-0 against ninth-seeded No. 9 Wake Forest on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at XS Tennis Village in Chicago.

It marks the fourth time in the past five years that Texas has reached the quarterfinals after making it to the semifinals in 2019 and the quarterfinals in 2020. It also hosts a rematch with Ohio State, who defeated the Longhorns 4-0 earlier in the season. defeated on February 5. That game is on Saturday at 6:30 PM CT.

The eighth-seeded Longhorns took the double with wins over Nos. 1 and 2 and posted singles wins by junior No. 65 Micah Braswell at No. 3 and No. 112 Cleeve Harper at number 112 and senior Nevin Arimilli at number 6 for the clinch.

After the double, Braswell finished first in singles with a 6–4, 6–3 victory over Luciano Tacchi. It was Tacchi who would break first and then hold on for a 2-0 lead to start. The next three games were then on service and the last was a deuce-point hold by Braswell for 3-2. He took the break back for 3-3 in the next game and then held onto the lead at 4-3. The next two games were both deuce-point holds to leave Braswell ahead 5–4, but he then broke again before the set. In the second, Braswell was the first to break 3-1 and then consolidated to 4-1 on serve. Tacchi got the break back to pull within 4-3, but Braswell broke back and served out the game for Texas’ 2-0 lead.

Harper would be next as he extended the UT lead to 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Matthew Thomson. Stayed on serve throughout the first set until Harper took a 5–4 lead as he got the break he needed to take the set. Thomson then used a deuce-point break to open the second set, but Harper answered immediately and then held onto a deuce-point for the lead. Thomson also kept his serve in the next game, but Harper went 4-0 from there to his win, including a two-point break at 4-2.

A few other courts had the potential to qualify, but it would be Arimilli to take home first with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Bozo Barun. In the first set Arimilli broke 4-2 and then extended his lead to 5-2. The next two games both went to deuce, with Barun winning the first and Arimilli finishing the set with the second. Arimilli then broke in the first game of the second set to hold on 2-0. The next break would also be Arimilli’s 5-2 and he took the final game from there 6-2 and a 4-0 lead for the Longhorns.

That left both junior No. 1s Eliot Spizzirri and sophomore No. 33 Pierre-Yves Bailly both a set and lead in the second after winning five games. Spizzirri led 6-4, 5-2 over No. 1 Melios Efsatathiou, while Bailly held a 6-4, 5-3 lead over No. 2 Flippo Moroni. Spizzirri trailed 2-0 and 4-. 2 in the first as he went on a 4-0 run for the set to end the final game with a deuce point. In the second, both players held their opening serve, starting with Spizzirri as he put up another 4-0 run, again finishing with a deuce point. Efsatathiou had got a game back at 5-2 when play stopped.

Bailly took a 3-0 lead in his match after a break in the second game. Stayed on serve for the rest of the set until Bailly took a 5-3 lead as Moroni broke on a deuce point to get within 5-4, but Bailly broke back for the set. In the second inning, Moroni broke first 2-1 and increased the lead to 3-1 on serve, but Bailly then took over with a 4-0 run including a deuce point at 3-3.

Junior No. 25 Hello Woldeab had just moved into a third set after splitting the first two against Jurabek Karimov, 6-1, 3-6. Woldeab was actually the first singles player to win his first set, with a pair of 3-0 runs to start and finish. Karimov then put together a 3-0 run of his own to start the second set and kept that lead to move into a third. Woldeab led 1-0 in that frame when the game ended.

Earlier in doubles, the No. 4 pair of Spizzirri and Harper rallied from a 3-0 deficit to No. 1 Moroni and Juan Lopez de Azcona. The Longhorns tied at 3-3, and although the Demon Deacons briefly lost the took the lead back at 4-3, Spizzirri and Harper closed it out from there with another 3-0 run.

That left it at number 2 where Woldeab and Bailly knocked down Karimov and Tacchi 6-3 to qualify. The Longhorns provided an opening break, but the Demon Deacons answered right away and then held onto a 2-1 lead. Texas held its serve on a deuce point to start a 4-0 run that gave Woldeab and Bailly the lead. Wake Forest broke to cut it to 5-3, but the Longhorns broke back to claim the run.

The remaining game with Braswell and senior Chih Chi Huang to Efsatathiou and Thomson was 4-4 when play stopped and continued to serve all the way despite four deuce points, three of which were won by Texas.

#7 Texas 4, #9 Wake Forest 0

Singles Finishing Order (3,5,6)

Eliot Sprizzirri (UT) def. Melios Efsatathiou (WF) 6-4, 5-2, unf.

2. Pierre-Yves Bailey (UT) vs. Flippo Moroni (WF) 6-4, 5-3, unf.

3. Micah Braswell (UT) def. Luciano Tacchi (WF) 6-4, 6-3

4. Hello Woldeab (UT) vs. Jurabek Karimov (WF) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0, onf.

5. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Matthew Thomson (WF) 6-4, 6-2

6. Nevin Arimili (UT) defeated. Bozo Barun (WF) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles order of finish (1,2)

1. Eliot Sprizzirri/ Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Juan Lopez de Azcona/Flippo Moroni (WF) 6-2

2. Hello Woldeab Pierre-Yves Bailey (UT) reports. Jurabek Karimov/Luciano Tacchi (WF) 6-3

3. Melios Efsatathiou/Matthew Thomson (WF) vs. Micah Braswell / Chih Chi Huang (UT) 4-4 vn.

