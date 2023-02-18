Nepal keeps top three dream alive with consecutive victories

Two high-profile chases from Nepal on home soil have opened the Cricket World Cup League 2 top-three race.

After overcoming Namibia’s 285 on Wednesday – their record ODI chase – Nepal bounced back from 77/5 in their pursuit of Scotland’s 274 on Friday, thanks to a century stand from Kushal Malla (81) and Dipendra Singh Airee ( 64), and countless contributions from the tail.

Still in an unlikely position to claim the third automatic spot for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, the win allows them to continue a late charge, also hosting six of their last ten games.

Should they fail to automatically qualify for a top three finish, qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup is still possible, although their path would take an undesirable detour from a six-team qualifier, effectively a rematch for the bottom four teams in League 2 and the winners of the two Challenge League groups (Jersey and Canada).

It has not been a typical home series for Nepal with batting taking on most of the responsibility for the team, carried by the bowling group for too long. New coach Monty Desai has made a smashing first impression, with his players envisioning a well-thought-out game plan.

Nepal’s first of two tri-series victories more reflects Desais’ ethos, with Kushal Bhurtel’s 115 (113) an embodiment of the plan. A revelation at the start of his T20I career, Bhurtel paced his innings with a mix of shots, supported by young skipper Rohit Paudel (72 off 76 balls) in a stabilizing partnership.



Video

Cricket World Cup League 2



04:58

Nepal’s Record Running Hunt | NEPvNAM Highlights | CWC League 2

The team survived a late batting wobble to win by two wickets and with 14 balls to spare, taking their momentum into their match against the Scots where batting once again dominated.

Scotland rested many players after securing first place in the League 2 table, although Richie Berrington’s side still proved to be a tough proposition. Mainstay all-rounder Michael Leask again showed why many consider him one of the Associate games best hitters, hitting an 85-ball 107* in a stunning counterattack.

The right-hander walked away at 109/5 in the 24th over, losing Brandon McMullen early, before hitting nine sixes and three fours in his imperious knock. Debutant bowling all-rounder Jack Jarvis and Mark Watt scored with 26 and 20 respectively as the side squeezed out every possible run. Leask timed his run and hit 30 runs from his last 15 balls to ensure the side put up a defensible total.

Nepal stumbled in their response, though Kushal Malla, still days away from turning 19, was smart in his fight back. Scoring just eight in his first 15 deliveries, the southpaw shifted through the gears and pushed his success rate to triple digits in the 1930s. He lifted his fifty (42 balls) with a six, only to fall to Watt’s shrewd left-arm orthodox 19 short of an initial ODI hundred.

Dipendra Singh Airee took over from Malla in one of his most mature strokes in a Nepal jersey, as he confidently walked through the team’s pursuit, sitting in the middle with members of the lower order. Gulshan Jha (17) fell as the seventh wicket and 55 runs from victory, although the experience of Sompal Kami, one of the better number 9s on the circuit, proved a good setback for Airee, whose 85* and 1/25 (5) resulted in the Player of the Match award.

The Nepalese would probably still need seven or eight wins from their last ten appearances, though they cross the UAE four times before the end of the cycle, as well as Namibia in a crucial home game on Saturday.

The UAE will also host Namibia in two make-up games later in the month, with a 1-1 draw again boosting Nepal’s chances.

– Nepal v Namibia: February 18

– Scotland v Namibia: February 20

– Nepal v Scotland: February 21

– UAE v Namibia: February 23

– UAE v Namibia: February 25

– Papua New Guinea v Nepal: February 27

– UAE v Papua New Guinea: February 28

– UAE v Nepal: March 2

– Nepal v Papua New Guinea: March 3

– UAE v Papua New Guinea: March 5

– UAE v Nepal: March 6

– Nepal v Papua New Guinea: March 9

– UAE v Papua New Guinea: March 10

– Nepal v UAE: March 12

– Nepal v Papua New Guinea: March 13

– Papua New Guinea v UAE: March 15

– Nepal v UAE: March 16

Every ball of the Cricket World Cup League 2 ODIs will be live and FREE on ICC.tv.

Fans in ALL regions (except Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan) can watch League 2 matches LIVE on ICC.tv on:

* ICC.tv website

* ICC.tv mobile apps (available in the App Store And Google Play)

* Samsung TV And LG TV apps

Highlights from League 2 ODIs are also available on-demand for FREE on ICC.tv.