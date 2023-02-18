Men’s Tennis Drops matches UIW





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s tennis team lost a game to the Incarnate Word Cardinals (UIW) 6-1 at the Orville Cox Tennis Center on Friday. UIW (4-2) took wins on the second and third doubles to take the 1-0 lead. UTRGV junior Emily Burnel and sophomores Karl Krolo took a hard-fought victory in a No. 1 heavyweight bout. Both duos made highlights to end heavy rallies, but the Vaqueros pair trumpedMarwin Kralemann/Antoine Thiriatin a tiebreaker to take the 7-6 (8-6) win. Burnel tied the score at 1-1 as he secured a solid victory in No. 1 singles. He dominated the first set 6-0, then held off a respectable effort in the second to win it 7-5. UIW went on to win the match in singles victoriesTomas Reche, Noah DelunaAndArnau Mirallesrespectively in the third, sixth and fifth flights. Krolo and sophomores Sam Whitehead fought in grueling three-set matches at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. Krolo bounced back from a tight first-set loss to take control of the second, but UIWsJoão Sassoheld on for the win. Whitehead was resilient against itJose Garmendiabut fell in third. UTRGV’s next game (3-7) is Friday against Prairie View A&M at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. The Vaqueros play at noon after the women’s game at 9am Complete results

Singles (1, 3, 6, 5, 2, 4) 1. Emily Burnel (UTRGV) def. Pietro Perego (UIW) 6-0, 7-5

2. Joao Sasso (UIW) defeated. Karl Krolo (UTRGV) 7-6 (7-3), 0-6, 6-1

3. Tomas Reche (UIW) defeated. Borna Devald (UTRGV) 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

4. Jose Garmendia (UIW) defeated. Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

5. Arnau Miralles (UIW) def. Chris Lawrence (UTRGV) 6-2, 7-5

6. Defeats Noah Deluna (UIW). Augustine Salazar (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-4 Doubles (2, 3, 1) 1. Emily Burnel / Karl Krolo (UTRGV) def. Marwin Kralemann/Antoine Thiriat (UIW) 7-6 (8-6)

2. João Sasso/Jose Garmendia (UIW) defeated. Borna Devald / Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 6-4

3. Tomas Reche/Arnau Miralles (UIW) defeated. Augustine Salazar / Chris Lawrence (UTRGV) 6-4 Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2023/2/17/mens-tennis-drops-match-to-uiw.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos