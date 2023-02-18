Smith Powers Bears past Long Beach State

Next game: against UC Davis 18-02-2023 | 12:30 p.m February 18 (Sat) / 12:30 p.m in return for U.C. Davis

LONG BEACH, California Makena Smith hit three home runs in two games as the California softball team split a pair of games at Friday’s Wilson Invitational at the Long Beach State University Softball Complex.

The Bears (6-2) came back strong behind two long balls and five RBIs from Smith in an 8-4 victory over host Beach after losing the first game to Louisiana-Monroe, 5-4.

Game 1 Louisiana-Monroe 5, Cal 4

Cal got on the board with runners who reached base thanks to a good eye on the plate. Victoria Abrams, the starter for ULM, couldn’t find the zone and walked three batters while hitting another, as the Bears took an 1-0 lead after the first four batters got to the plate. Continue in the opening frame, Sophia Medellín continued her hot start with an RBI single to the left and it was 2-0 Cal after the first.

The Bears tacked on another in the second with a two-out rally. Smith singled through the left side to come all the way around on a Kennedy Thomas RBI triple against wall at right. However, ULM found its offense in the home half by scoring twice on two hits and walking three Annabel Teperson took over in the circle with one out.

The Warhawks made it 5-3 on two on another pair of RBI hits. Looking to rally, Smith came to the plate for the Bears with two down in the fourth and fired a shot in the middle, her second of the season to bring Cal within 5-4.

Kacey Zobac reached base in the seventh with a two-out double, but stranded with a strikeout to end the game.

Game 2 Cal 8, Long Beach State 4

Getting started in the circle, Hayley archer continued her strong run to start the season. She was clean the first time through the Beach-lineup with three strikeouts. With zeroes on the board heading into third, Cal broke through first.

Micah Lee walked and Smith reached on an error before Zobac broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single off the pitcher’s glove to make it 1–0. Tianna Bell kept the rally going for the Bears, laying down a perfect sacrifice bunt to bring Smith to the plate, as it was 2-0 after the top of the third.

Beach got one back in the bottom half, using a stolen base and an RBI single to finish within a run at 2-1. Smith gave the Bears some space in the fourth and hit her second home run of the day way over the fence at left, a three-run shot to make it 5–1 heading into the home half.

LBSU used a double and back-to-back singles to come within 5-2 en route to fifth, but the Bears continued their clutch night at the plate as Elon Butler singled to left to create a pinch-runner Diamond Holland who stole second base.

Teperson relieved Archer in the circle with two downs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth, got out of trouble with a groundout to shortstop and it was 6-2 Cal in the sixth.

Smith completed her day with four hits at the plate and crushed her third homer in two games and second in as many at bats to give Cal an 8–2 lead.

Beach added another run, but Teperson stopped it from there as Cal earned the split on the day.

