Sports
Smith Powers Bears past Long Beach State
LONG BEACH, California Makena Smith hit three home runs in two games as the California softball team split a pair of games at Friday’s Wilson Invitational at the Long Beach State University Softball Complex.
The Bears (6-2) came back strong behind two long balls and five RBIs from Smith in an 8-4 victory over host Beach after losing the first game to Louisiana-Monroe, 5-4.
Game 1 Louisiana-Monroe 5, Cal 4
Cal got on the board with runners who reached base thanks to a good eye on the plate. Victoria Abrams, the starter for ULM, couldn’t find the zone and walked three batters while hitting another, as the Bears took an 1-0 lead after the first four batters got to the plate. Continue in the opening frame, Sophia Medellín continued her hot start with an RBI single to the left and it was 2-0 Cal after the first.
The Bears tacked on another in the second with a two-out rally. Smith singled through the left side to come all the way around on a Kennedy Thomas RBI triple against wall at right. However, ULM found its offense in the home half by scoring twice on two hits and walking three Annabel Teperson took over in the circle with one out.
The Warhawks made it 5-3 on two on another pair of RBI hits. Looking to rally, Smith came to the plate for the Bears with two down in the fourth and fired a shot in the middle, her second of the season to bring Cal within 5-4.
Kacey Zobac reached base in the seventh with a two-out double, but stranded with a strikeout to end the game.
Game 2 Cal 8, Long Beach State 4
Getting started in the circle, Hayley archer continued her strong run to start the season. She was clean the first time through the Beach-lineup with three strikeouts. With zeroes on the board heading into third, Cal broke through first.
Micah Lee walked and Smith reached on an error before Zobac broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single off the pitcher’s glove to make it 1–0. Tianna Bell kept the rally going for the Bears, laying down a perfect sacrifice bunt to bring Smith to the plate, as it was 2-0 after the top of the third.
Beach got one back in the bottom half, using a stolen base and an RBI single to finish within a run at 2-1. Smith gave the Bears some space in the fourth and hit her second home run of the day way over the fence at left, a three-run shot to make it 5–1 heading into the home half.
LBSU used a double and back-to-back singles to come within 5-2 en route to fifth, but the Bears continued their clutch night at the plate as Elon Butler singled to left to create a pinch-runner Diamond Holland who stole second base.
Teperson relieved Archer in the circle with two downs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth, got out of trouble with a groundout to shortstop and it was 6-2 Cal in the sixth.
Smith completed her day with four hits at the plate and crushed her third homer in two games and second in as many at bats to give Cal an 8–2 lead.
Beach added another run, but Teperson stopped it from there as Cal earned the split on the day.
NEXT ONE
Cal will continue playing at the Wilson Invitational on Saturday, February 18, with a 12:30pm start against UC Davis and a 3:00pm first pitch against the beach.
STAY INFORMED
For Cal softball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalSB), Instagram (@calsb) and Facebook (/CalSoftball/).
|
Sources
2/ https://calbears.com/news/2023/2/17/softball-smith-powers-bears-past-long-beach-state.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shatrughan Sinha Denounces the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trend: The Army of Trolls Are Sitting There Purposely to Speak Against You | Hindi Movie News
- Notre Dame football bungles offensive coordinator appointment
- US Claims Russia Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War
- Taco Bell opens its new cantina restaurant in Hollywood
- 9Xflix Movies 2023 – Download Hollywood & Bollywood HD Movies — citiMuzik
- Tennessee rallies beyond men’s tennis
- When a Hollywood actor tried to kiss the hand of a Bollywood actress, she jerked off and said: I’m Indian…
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show