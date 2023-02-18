Sports
Video Highlights, Bazball, Neil Wagner Figures, Plate, Harry Brook
A helpless Neil Wagner has an unwelcome Test record, with the star Kiwi bowler ruthlessly dismantled by a fearless England batting side as New Zealand beat off a relentless Bazball attack.
Led by Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum, England’s middle order, led by Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook, made a breathtaking statement in the opening session of matchday three against the Black Caps in the day-night Test at Mt Maunganui .
They resumed their second innings at 2-79 with a 98-run lead, hitting 104 runs from the first 15 overs of Saturday’s game.
England’s batsmen went on to pillage 158 runs, but lost four wickets in a blisteringly fast session on Saturday, still keeping the first Test very even. The tourists rushed to 6-237 in their second innings at tea, opening a 256-run lead.
The big hitting has included England’s aggressive batting approach that has taken it to victory in nine of its past 10 Tests.
Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan labeled England’s first session approach as T20 in whites, while English commentator Alison Mitchell called it Test cricket, but not as we know it.
Fellow Spark Sport caller Scotty Stevenson called the England attack ridiculous.
It’s a style of cricket designed to drain and demoralize. They are applying a blowtorch to the mental strength of this home team, Stevenson told Spark Sport.
Blundell century keeps NZ alive | 01:22
This is the new England and it’s not victimless, entertaining as it is.
Former Kiwi opener Mark Richardson added: It’s been just stunning cricket. I leaned back and watched in disbelief.
England lost night watchman Stuart Broad for seven before Pope and Root caught fire. The England duo hit 62 runs in just under eight overs, with Pope taking a liking to the fast left-arm Wagner, whose previously successful short-pitch bowling approach was revealed.
Pope hooked Wagner for three sixes before hitting two more fours on his way to a stunning 46-ball knock of 49.
Wagner eventually dismissed Pope who was behind, but the relief was short lived as Brook came to the wicket and picked up where Pope left off.
Brook, who has been a revelation to England since being introduced to the Test team last year, hit five fours and two sixes off Wagner, who paid a high price for persevering in short throw bowling. His last over took 18 runs as Brook opened his position and used a baseball technique to whack the 36-year-old for four boundaries.
Known for his ability to intimidate the world’s top batting line-ups, including Australia’s Wagner, he had the numbers of 2-104 after 11 overs. It was the most runs a bowler has ever conceded from their first 11 overs in Test history, taking Australian leg spinner Bryce McGains’ first 11 overs (0-102) (0-102) against South Africa in 2009 surpassed.
New Zealand legend and former captain Stephen Fleming said it was one of the first times he saw an opposition battle against Wagner, which he was thrown by.
Many players struggle to find a method to play Wagner and keep the ball down. England, you talk about intention and positivity, this is intention, Fleming told Spark Sport.
Black Caps produce WORST licorice ever? | 01:00
They don’t even seem to bother keeping the ball low, they actually use the pace and just hit it back 20 rows if you can. That’s intent, that’s the McCullum effect. If you participate, you are 100 percent involved.
You can talk about tactics and attitude in real time, that’s what happens. Instead of trying to find a half-hearted way to play, just go in and hit it for six, mate he (McCullum) would probably say and choose the aggressive option.
It’s one of the first times I’ve seen Wagner really struggle with two things: take wickets but also control the run rate, a tactic New Zealand has used for many years.
Despite all the trappings and qualities Wagner has, things are getting dangerously out of hand for NZ.
with AFP
|
