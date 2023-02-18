NSIC Weekend: Warrior Tennis





WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University tennis team welcomes a pair of opponents from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) over the weekend of Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18. WSU will host Bemidji State University at 7 p.m. . on Friday and the University of Minnesota Crookston on Saturday at 5 p.m. Both games will be played at the Winona Tennis Center, located on the Cotter Schools campus in Winona. Winona State is 1-0 on the season, having defeated Upper Iowa University 7-0 in straight sets, including a default by the Peacocks in the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles slots. For WSU, Clara Thoemke and Miranda Daulong won their opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Rachel Kelly won 6-0, 6-2 in No. 2 singles and Sara Anderson won 6-2, 6-0 in No. 3. Beth Murman closed out the Warrior win at No. 1 in singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win. Last spring, Winona State defeated Bemidji State 5-2 on February 18 and Minnesota defeated Crookston 7-0 on February 19. Both games were on the road for WSU and part of a seven-game undefeated streak for the Warriors at center. of the 2022 season. The NSIC games against the Beavers and the Golden Eagles represent the third and fourth games of a five-game home standings through the 2023 season for Winona State. The Warriors welcome NCAA Division I Northern Illinois University on Saturday, February 26 in the final tune-up for the annual spring break tour for WSU. For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics visit www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com en@WinonaStateATH. About Winona State University Athletics: The Winona State University Department of IntercollegiateAthletics, as an integral part of the institution’s educational mission, is committed to providing opportunities to experience academic and athletic excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words:Graduate champions. Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of women’s gymnastics.

