University of Oklahoma Athletics





LINCOLN, Neb. The No. 2 Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team recorded its second straight score of 418 or better on Friday night to beat No. 3 Nebraska 418,250 to 417,650 at the Devaney Center. The Sooners scored a season-high 69.700 on parallel bars in the final rotation to overtake the Cornhuskers in the team all-around. The No. 2 Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team recorded its second straight score of 418 or better on Friday night to beat No. 3 Nebraska 418,250 to 417,650 at the Devaney Center. The Sooners scored a season-high 69.700 on parallel bars in the final rotation to overtake the Cornhuskers in the team all-around. freshman Adrian Perales took home the parallel bar title with a season-best 14,100 while a fifth year senior Spencer Goodell (14,050) and sophomores Emre Dodanli (14,050) serrated career highs and senior Alan Camillus recorded his best score of the season (13.550) on the event. freshman Ignatius Yockers again set a national collegiate standard for the pommel horse season, registering 15.550 to surpass his previous best score in the nation by .450 points (15.100, achieved last week). He led the Sooners to a 72.350 on Friday night’s event, the best team scoring in the country this season by nearly three points. Junior Zach Nunez posted an 83.100 in the all-around and scored better than 83.000 for the third consecutive meeting. He set a new career high with a 14.550 on vault and set another personal season with a 13.550 on the high bar. “The pommel horse team had another great evening, and Zach Nunez had another great all-around performance,” the Oklahoma head coach said Mark Williams said. “As a team they wouldn’t open the door for Nebraska to step through that. It’s really a testament to their mental toughness and belief in themselves to pull it off. Can definitely give Nebraska credit. They had a great meeting tonight and a large crowd. It was a good environment for gymnastics.” Oklahoma trailed Nebraska after two rotations by 139,500 to 136,600, but his huge pommel horse put the Crimson and Cream in front at halfway (208,950 to 208,350). OU trailed by 0.85 points going into the final rotation (349,400 to 348,550), but scored 69,700 on parallel bars against Nebraska’s 68,250 on the high bar to clinch the win. Fifth year senior Vitaly Guimaras began rotation of OU’s pommel horses with a season-high 13,850, followed by a season-best 14,400 of freshmen Mac Seyler . Red shirt senior Brad Collier tied a career high with his 13.950 and Nunez recorded his second-best score of the season with a 14.600. On the high bar, freshman Kelton Christiansen led the Sooners with a season high of 14,100 and Dodanli set a career high by scoring 13,800. Nunez recorded a season-high 13.550 and Guimaraes scored 13.650, entering the event for the first time this season. Guimaraes paced the Sooners on floor, scoring a meet-best 14.600, while Dodanli posted a 14.150 and Goodell recorded 14.000. Three gymnasts also recorded 14s on vault, led by Nunez’s 14.550, and twin 14.450 scored by Dodanli and fifth-year senior Morgan Seyler . OU won team titles on pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar (69,000). Oklahoma will take a break from NCAA competition next weekend for the Winter Cup, which will be held Feb. 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. Six current team members (Guimaraes, Goodell, Nunez, Yockers, Jack Freeman And Dan Simmons ) have qualified for the event. The Sooners will next compete as a team on Saturday, March 4 against Michigan at McCasland Field House. The meeting starts at 6:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2023/2/17/mens-gymnastics-sooners-edge-nebraska-in-thriller The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos