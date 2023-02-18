Sports
Johnnies starts tennis season this weekend with two home games
Saint John’s tennis will open the 2023 season with a pair of home matches this weekend at Sta-Fit in Sartell, starting with a 1pm conference against St. Scholastica on Saturday, February 18. The Johnnies will then host Bethany Lutheran at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 19.
A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s finished fifth in the MIAC last spring with a 6-3 record (10-7 overall). Four Johnnies earned a total of six 2022 All-MIAC honors and Jack Boo was named MIAC Steve Wilkinson Coach of the Year for the third time in his career (2003, 2019).
Seniors Peyton Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) and Will McDowell (Sioux Falls, SD/O’Gorman) earned singles honors, while Fischer, McDowell, senior Hunter Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) and sophomore Ryan wants (Northfield, Minn.) earned the honors in doubles.
The singles and doubles honors mark the second consecutive for McDowell, who was also named to the MIAC All-Sportsmanship team. He finished 5-9 in singles, including a 5-8 (4-4 MIAC) record for No. 1. In doubles, McDowell and Hunter Fischer posted a 5-6 (4-4 MIAC) record with wins in five of their last six games ranked No. 1.
Peyton Fischer achieved All-MIAC status with a 5-4 MIAC record (5-11 overall, 4-8 at No. 2) and teamed with Will to lead SJU’s double tandems with an 11-5 record (6-3 MIAC ), 7-4 at No. 2 and 3-0 at No. 1.
IN AUTUMN: Eight Johnnies competed in the 2022 ITA Midwest Regional and Midwest Open from September 30 to October 20. 1 in Mankato and St. Peter.
A two-sport (hockey and tennis) student-athlete, sophomore Cooper Anderson (St. Paul, Minn./White Bear Lake) went 1-1 in singles competition at the ITA Regional, while the other five Johnnies all lost in their first fight. All three double tandems went 0-1.
freshman Taylor Duncan (Benson, Minn.) and senior Joe Dwyer (Hibbing, Minn.) suffered an 8-6 loss in their first doubles match at the Midwest Open. Friday’s rain changed the scoring for the Midwest Open singles bracket to match the doubles competition (one set, first to eight). Duncan went 1-1, while Dwyer was 0-1.
WHAT’S NEXT: The Johnnies follow this weekend’s home games with five over spring break in Florida (Orlando area):
-Sunday March 5: Saint Vincent (Pa.)
-Tuesday, March 7: Hampden-Sydney (Va.) and Covenant (Ga.)
-Thursday, March 9: Piemonte (Ga.)
-Friday, March 10: Division II Cedarville (Ohio)
A LOOK AT THE SAINTS: St. Scholastica (1-4, 0-3 MIAC) goes into Saturday’s game with a three-game losing slip, including a 9-0 loss last Saturday (Feb. 11) at home to No. 17 Gustavus Adolphus. Sophomore Jonas Abeleda returns for CSS after posting an 8-6 (5-4 MIAC) singles record last spring over Nos. 1 and 2 for a team that finished 5-10 (3-6 MIAC). Abeleda and freshman Eamon Gerrard-Stace, as well as the freshman tandem of Jack Onkka and Julius Tabrizi, are 2-2 (1-1 MIAC) in doubles so far this spring.
LAST SPRING: SJU opened the 2022 season with a 6-3 victory over St. Scholastica last February 12 (2022) at the Virginia Indoor Tennis Center in Virginia. CSS claimed wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, as well as No. 1 doubles, but SJU recorded wins in the other six matches.
Peyton Fischer and Will recorded an 8-5 victory over No. 2 doubles and the duo of juniors Will Scare (Minneapolis, Minn./Wayzata) and Mark Rosen (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) gave SJU a 2-1 doubles lead with a convincing 8-2 victory over No. 3.
Rosen recorded a straight-set win at No. 3 singles (6-3, 7-5) and Will followed suit at No. 4, courtesy of a second-set tie-breaker (6-3, 7-6 /7 -3).
Mike Krasowski and junior Daniel Perez (Quito, Ecuador) rounded out the game with wins over Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively. Krasowski dropped a narrow 7-6 (12-10) loss in the first set, but fought back for a 6-1 decision in the second and a 10-7 victory in the super-breaker.
Hunter Fischer and McDowell suffered an 8-7 (7-3) loss in No. 1 doubles.
SERIES HISTORY: The Johnnies are 26-3 against the Saints since 1992, including wins in 14 of their last 16 games. The two losses occurred in 2014 (6-3 in Duluth) and 2017 (5-4 in Virginia).
A LOOK AT THE VIKINGS: Bethany Lutheran (2-1, 0-0 UMAC) defeated Cornell (Iowa) 5-4 in the first game of the spring last Saturday (Feb. 11) in Owatonna. The Vikings went 1-1 on the road with a 5-4 win at Wartburg (Iowa) and a 7-2 loss at Hamline in September. Junior Marcos Borobia Arias went 9-5 (6-2 UMAC), including an 8-4 mark at No. 2 singles, and posted a 12-2 record (8-0 UMAC) at No. 1 doubles last spring. Sophomore Heitor Damaso had an 8-6 record (4-3 UMAC), with a 7-5 record at No. 3 singles, while sophomore Caue Ribeiro was 7-7 (5-3 UMAC) over Nos. 4-5 . BLC finished 7-8 (4-4 UMAC) last season and travels today (Friday, Feb. 17) to take on NAIA Mount Marty (SD) before making Sunday’s trip to Sartell. Sunday’s game is the first between the Johnnies and Vikings on the tennis court.
