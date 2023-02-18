10 Best Fitness Games For Oculus Quest 2 (To Keep Fit)

One of the best reasons to pick up a VR headset and enjoy VR games is simply because of the immersive nature of these games. Sure, they’re quite immersive, but it only gets better when you, the player, can move and interact with the game. Now, with a VR headset, you have to physically move around. Since you are physically moving, you are indirectly exercising and staying fit while playing your video games.

Today we take a look at the best fitness games that you can play on your Oculus Quest 2 to stay fit and have good gaming sessions. These games are a great way to stay in shape without leaving the house. Let’s start.

Best fitness games on Oculus Quest 2

Whoever said video games aren’t fun and healthy hasn’t played a VR game in their life. If you look at the games that we will mention in this list, you will notice that in these games you have to move a lot compared to any game that you play with a controller, mouse, keyboard or even a steering wheel.

1. Defeat Saber

Beat Saber is a fast-paced VR game where you have to cut oncoming blocks to the beat of the music. Multiple song choices are available for you to choose and play. The game is challenging and fun. In this game you have to keep moving your hands and cut through the approaching blocks. There are leaderboards where you can see the high scores of people and friends.

Release date: May 21, 2019

Price: $29.99

Size: 1.5GB

To download: Defeat Saber

2. The thrill of combat

Here comes a fun fitness game for Oculus Quest 2 that will surely make you train hard. The thrill of the Fight is a VR boxing game where you train to become the best boxer there is. You start in a virtual gym. There will be some challenges for you to complete. You can use your own styles and techniques to counter your opponents. You will have to dodge various punches and blows thrown by your opponent.

3. Audioca

Audica is a game that follows a similar concept to that of Beat Sabre. While Beat Saber is about cutting through blocks, Audica requires you to shoot to the rhythm and beat of the track. As you get a high score on Audica, your position on the leaderboard rises. Audica requires you to move your body and arms to shoot all targets. The game has a number of add-ons that you can purchase separately.

Release date: January 28, 2020

Price: $29.99

Size: 958 MB

To download: acoustic

4. Audio shield

Audioshield is another rhythmic dancer game that follows the steps of Beat Saber. Instead of playing with the songs the game has for you, you can simply and easily import your own music into the game. This is what makes it so challenging because you have the freedom to choose songs that have a fast tempo and songs that are slow and soft. Even after you add your own songs to the game, each song has its own leaderboard. This helps you to see who was the best for a particular track or number.

Release date: April 16, 2020

Price: $19.99

Size: 585MB

To download: Audio shield

5. ForeVR Darts

Do you want to play a game of darts in your living room without owning a real dartboard? ForeVR Darts is a VR game that lets you start playing darts right away. ForeVR Darts has popular darts game modes and the ability to choose between easy and medium difficulty levels. The game has a large number of fantasy designs for you to choose from when customizing your darts and dartboard. The game has 4 halls, 3 different aiming aids and also 5 other NPCs.

Release date: December 16, 2021

Price; $9.99

Size: 1.8GB

To download: ForeVR darts

6. Eleven Table Tennis

Looking for a game that allows you to train and train hard? Here’s another fitness game for Oculus Quest 2 that you should try to keep fit while also having fun. This table tennis game is what you need to play. You see, you can play this game online through multiplayer mode. You can also choose to play against the AI ​​to see how good or bad you are at the game. The game’s controls and physics are quite realistic, making you feel like you’re standing on a table tennis court and playing table tennis in real life.

7. Gym Class – Basketball VR

Basketball fans will love this one. Whether it’s late at night or bad weather outside, you can now play virtual basketball at home in VR. You can choose to play the game on many of the public courts from around the world, use your best basketball skills and even play against other real people online or on the AI ​​teams. You can also choose to customize different skins accessories for your avatar. The game also allows you to play with friends on their private courts.

8. VZfit

On the list of best fitness games for Oculus Quest 2, VZfit takes a spot. Do you want to play sports and enjoy your games with friends at the same time? The VZfit game for Meta Quest 2 is the perfect game for you. You can virtually exercise and cycle through different parts of the world. In VZfit you perform cardio training and cycling training. There are also a large number of different arcade games within this game. Multiplayer modes are available to challenge and enjoy sports with your friends. There’s also Google Street View integration when you start cycling in the game.

Release date: April 15, 2021

Price: Free Trial

Size: 1.7GB

To download: VZfit

9. Holofit by Holodia

Here’s another fun fitness game you can get for your Meta Quest 2 VR headset. The game has more than 100 training options and about 15 worlds for you to play in. The game claims that you can burn a lot of fat and about 400 calories in one session. You can walk, run, cycle, ski and even take part in various rowing sessions. The game also has a cyberpunk world where you can train. The following is the final entry of the best fitness games on Oculus Quest 2.

Release date: January 7, 2021

Price: Free (monthly plans)

Size: 3.8 GB

To download: Holofit of Holodia

10. FitXR

As you guessed from the name of the game, this is a game dedicated to exercise and all-around fitness. There are five different studios you can join to improve your skills: Box, Dance, Sculpt, Combat and HIIT. There are new classes for you to join every week, meaning there is always something new to learn and do all year round. The game has a lot of exercises for you to learn and perform, which means you have to take things seriously if you care about your fitness. Besides working out, there is great music for your workouts. You can also choose to exercise with your friends and enjoy and take care of yourself at the same time.

Release date: May 21, 2019

Price: Free (monthly subscription system)

Size: 1.6GB

To download: fitXR

Conclusion

This concludes the list of the best fitness games for Oculus Quest 2 that you can install and play if you care about your health and moreover sports and fitness. If you have more games that are perfect for the fitness category, feel free to leave them in the comments section below.

Also check: