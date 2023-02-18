





At home Sport BCB restarts action-packed cricket season – Wins for Rose Hall Canje Arborsmarts, Upper Corantyne in Rondhall Lewis U-15 Tournament The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) 2023 season kicked off last weekend with under-15 action, and the aim is to host a wide range of tournaments at interschool, interclub and interzone levels.

Guyana’s under-15 all-rounder Adrian Hetmyer highlighted the weekend’s action by scoring a double century, while Guyana’s under-13 all-rounders Richard Ramdeholl and Anthony Persaud took five wicket runs each.

At the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre, Rose Hall Canje defeated Arborsmarts Mount Saini by 357 runs. After winning the toss Rose Hall Canje decided to take the first trick on a sunny day and scored 387 all out in 40.3 overs. Skipper Adrian Hetmyer shot 218 off 122 balls (11×6, 13×4) before running out, and was supported by Lakeram Singhs 61 and Richard Ramdeholls 30. Bowling for Mount Sinai, Anthony Persaud was the bowlers choice, returning figures of 5 for 55 from 9.3 overs.

In reply, Mount Sinai was blown away for 30 runs scored in 19.2 overs. No batsman reached double figures with Lemuel DeJonge scoring 4. Extras contributed 19. Bowling for Rose Hall Canje, Luke Amsterdam took 3 for 7 from 5 overs, while Lakeram Singh, Aarush Hemraj and Jade Campbell took 2 wickets each.

Upper Corantyne Cricket Association defeated Radha Krishna Foundation by 98 runs at No 72 Cut and Load Ground.

Batting first, Upper Corantyne scored 151 all out in 23 overs, with Trevor Reynold scoring a patient 32, Kevin Alfred 29 and Aryan Ramoutar 20. Bowling for Radha Krishna Foundation, Aryan Singh and Gavin Thakurdin took 4 wickets each, for 40 and 26 respectively. In reply, the Radha Krishna Foundation was bowled out for 49 from 16.3 overs. Sean Asphalt produced figures of 3 for 8 from 3.3 overs, while Marlon Barnwell took 3 for 11 from 5 overs.

In a match played at the grounds of the Rose Hall Canje Community Center, Rose Hall Canje Arborsmarts triumphed over Tucber Park by 10 wickets. Tucber Park won the coin toss and elected to bat first. They were bowled out for 33 from 17.3 overs. Michael Newland scored 6, while extras scored 18.

Bowling for Rose Hall Canje, Richard Ramdeholl took 5 for 1 from 4 overs, with 3 maidens; Ahill Hemraj took 2 for 10 from 5 overs and Lakeram Singh took 2 for 4 from 3 overs.

In reply Rose Hall reached Canje 35 without a loss from 4 overs with Adrian Hetmyer scoring 26 not out.

Action in the ongoing Rondhall Lewis Under 15 Tournament continues this weekend.

