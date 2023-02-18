Sports Update – Saturday, February 18 – DiscoverWestman.com





Winnipeg speed skater Sofia Bieber will carry the Manitoba flag tonight and lead Team Toba to the Eastlink Center in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island for the opening ceremony of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. Sports in week one include biathlon, women’s curling, freestyle ski, gymnastics, men’s hockey, karate, ringette, ice skating, squash, table tennis and wheelchair basketball. Competition starts on Sunday. Five series in the opening round ended Friday-evening in the Tiger Hills Hockey League playoffs. Jesse Bernard had three assists as Killarney defeated Melita 6-1 and Taylor Sanheim had four goals and four assists as Miniota-Elkhorn defeated Souris 15-1. The Shamrocks and C-Hawks won those best-of-three West Division quarterfinals in two straights. Trey Evenson had four goals and two helpers as Gladstone beat Carberry 9-3. Tyler Jury had a goal and two assists as Minnedosa doubled at Pilot Mound 6-3 and Mike Reykdal scored twice as Wawanesa beat Cartwright 5-2. The Lakers, Bombers, and Jets won the East Division quarterfinals in two consecutive games. Rhett Boschman made 21 saves as MacGregor beat Neepawa 5-2. That series is number one. Westman High School Hockey League Connor Martin and Logan Gudnason each scored three goals as Killarney/Wawanesa defeated Boissevain/Souris 12-1; Billy Adams potted the shootout winner as Deloraine/Hartney defeated Hamiota/Rivers/Elton/Strathclair 5-4; Comrie Quill had three goals and an assist in Swan Valley’s 5-3 win over Virden and Aiden Lewis scored twice as Birtle/Shoal Lake/Rossburn defeated Crocus Plains 6-1. Kelsey Huibers scored twice, Hayley Kolosky had three assists and Grace Glover stopped all 14 shots she faced as the defending Manitoba Female U18 AAA Hockey League champion Westman Wildcats defeated the Central Plains Capitals 5-0 to become the best-of -five quarterfinal led two games for none. The Southwest Cougars dropped a 4-3 decision to the Winnipeg Thrashers at Gateway Arena. Luke MacKenzie, Dawson Andries and Sebastien Stone scored the goals for the Cougars who are tied with the Eastman Selects for seventh place in the Manitoba U18 AAA Hockey League. The Cougars will play their regular season finale on Sunday in Souris against the Thrashers. The Selects take on the Wheat Kings in Brandon on Saturday and Sunday. Brandon dropped a 3-1 decision to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Calder Anderson had the lone goal for the Wheat Kings. The Winnipeg Ice score five goals in the first period en route to a 7-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors. Dominic Toninato scored and assisted Jansen Harkins’ go-ahead goal 26 seconds into the third period as Manitoba defeated the Iowa Wild 2-1 at the Canada Life Center. Moose netminder Arvid Holm stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed with curator Rasheed Bailey on a one-year contract. Bailey returns for his fourth season with Winnipeg. The Philadelphia native posted career-best numbers in 2022 with the Blue Bombers, starting all 18 regular season games, the West Finals and the Gray Cup. He caught 63 passes for 729 yards and nine touchdowns.

