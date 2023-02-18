Will Rogers has Career Day, Drills Walkoff in 6-5 Sun Devil Win

Next game: State of San Diego 18-02-2023 | 1:00 pm ASU live stream KDUS 1060 AM February 18 (Sat) / 1:00 PM State of San Diego History

PHOENIX A line runs along the left field line Will Rogers earned Sun Devil Baseball a season-opening 6-5 walk-off victory against the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday Night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Rogers accounted for four of ASU’s six runs after going 3-5 with a homer, stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI. His blast in the first inning was ASU’s first long ball of the season. The walkoff marked Phoenix Muni’s first season-opening walkoff since a 5-4 (10) victory on February 13, 2015, Muni’s first-ever game.

THE PIVOT POINT

After giving up the lead in the seventh, Will Rogers single with a pushed single through the left side. He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Then, without out, on the first roll of Wyatt Crenshaw at the bat, Rogers stole third and dodged the tag. Crenshaw drove him in with a sacrifice fly to tie the game on fourth after eighth.

THE BIG MOMENT

Kienvu stepped to the plate for his first collegiate at bat as a pinch hitter, leading off the bottom of the ninth. Vu filled the count before singled up the middle to start the rally in the ninth. He went on to score the equalizing goal Luke Keaschalls triple.

THE LAST STRAW

Will Rogers had an exceptional performance. After a moonshot home run in the first inning, a sliding flyout into left field, and producing the tying run in the eighth, he lined the left field line with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth, leading the Sun Devils were propelled. to victory.

NOTABLES

Rogers now has a six-game hitting streak dating back to last season.

Sun Devil Baseball is now 49-15-1 in season openers including 2-0 under Head Coach Willie Bloomquist .

It was also the first walk-off in the Bloomquist era.

Arizona State turned its first double play of the season on a 6-4-3 ground ball and escaped a basesloaded failure in the first inning. The Sun Devils finished 21st in the nation in 2022 with 50 double plays.

ASU finished with two double plays on the night.

The Sun Devils had three doubles and two in the first in the first two innings that night. It comes from 127 two-baggers in the regular season last year, the fifth most at ASU since 1998.

The four true freshmen who appeared earned four basehits and all four men reached base.

Luke Hills rocket from the left field wall went for two bases and gave him his first career hit in the second inning.

Hill earned his first career RBI with one down in the fourth, hitting an RBI single right back in the middle.

Hill’s first inning at bat was immediately followed by the first career knockout Nu’u Contrades a single to straight midfield. Isaiah Jackson then became the third Sun Devil freshman to reach on a hit pitch for the first time in his career in the fourth.

Kienvu pinch hit to lead in the ninth and a single in the middle to the tune of Empire State of Mind as his walkup number.

Luke Keaschall was hit by a pitch to open the game, the 33rd of his career and first as a Sun Devil. He earned his first hit as a Sun Devil in the ninth, a triple against the left field wall. It was his fifth career triple and first since the 2021 season.

Rogers led off the first Sun Devil home run this season to lead off the second inning. His nine home runs in 2022 tied for fourth in ASU freshman history. It was a rocket that took off at a speed of 180 km/h and covered a distance of 448 feet.

Christian Bodlovich entered in the third for Dunn and inherited a runner in second place. Bodlovich forced a popfly to second base to end the third inning. It was the 60th runner Bodlovich inherited during his career. He has allowed just 16 of 60 to score, including 11 of 37 in 2022.

With his two hits on the evening, Ryan Kampos now has a four game hit streak stretching back to last season.

ASU drew 3,180 fans to Phoenix Muni. It marks the first time in consecutive years that more than 3,000 fans attend opening night in the Muni era. It is also the third highest opening day attendance in the Muni era (3,193, 2022).

Will Rogers stole third in eighth, his fifth career steal and second time in third. He scored the tying fourth run. Rogers is a perfect 5-0 in career stolen bases.

ASU and SDSU tied at four after eight innings. The Sun Devils were 0-3 in 2022 in games tied after eight innings and 1-7 one-run games, tying that total in the first game of the season.

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning

Ross Dunn opened with a heavy mix of fastballs. Against the first batter of his Sun Devil Baseball career, he caught inside the plate against a right-handed batter before forcing a swing-and-miss strike three. A series of miscues forced the bases loaded, but ASU escaped the frame without blood on a 6-4-3 double play.

In the bottom half, Luke Keaschall was hit by a pitch in his first at bat as Sun Devil. After being picked first, Ryan Kampos strung a double down the right field line. Then, with two outs, Jacob Tobias singled in Campos for an Arizona State 1-0 lead. Tobias was retired second to end the inning.

Second inning

Dunn put the side down to eight pitches. After throwing seven consecutive fastballs to open the game, he recorded his second strikeout of the game on a slider, cutting the outside corner. It was the first 1-2-3 inning of his career as Sun Devil.

As the first Sun Devil batter of the second inning, Will Rogers smoked deep left field for the Sun Devils’ first home run of the 2023 season and 10th of his career. After two quick outs, freshman Luke Hill registered his first career hit with a double off the left field wall. In the next at bat freshman Nu’u Contrades added his first career hit with a single into shallow center field to give ASU a 2–0 lead in the third inning.

Third inning

Ross Dunn worked around a leadoff double with two consecutive groundouts, ending his night just above his preferred pitch limit of 45. Christian Bodlovich went up the hill and forced a popfly into second, ending third.

Ethan Lang found his way to base for the first time in 2023 with a walk with two outs, but nothing came of it for the Sun Devils.

Fourth inning

Rogers lined out with a sliding try on the first batter of the inning. Owen Stevenson started his career with Sun Devil with a 1-2-3 inning on 11 pitches.

Rogers struckout on a 77 MPH breaking ball to lead off the bottom of the inning. On the next at bat, freshman Isaiah Jackson reached base for the first time in his career after being hit by a pitch. Hill recorded his first career RBI with a line drive down the middle, scoring Jackson for his first career run.

Fifth inning

Stevenson got the minimum on 13 pitches in his second inning, allowing a 5-4-3 double play ball to end the visiting half of the fifth inning. In the bottom half, ASU was unable to capitalize on an opening walk from Campos.

Sixth inning

Stevenson gave up two runs on three walks and hits to cut Sun Devil’s lead to 3-2. He left two runners with a lineout to Hill to end the inning.

Wyatt Crenshaw reached on base for the second time with a double into the right center hole Luke Keaschall stranded runners on second and third base with a groundout to shortstop.

Seventh inning

Stevenson worked his fourth inning of the night, navigating a single with two outs to escape the frame without allowing a run. San Diego State also forced the minimum in the bottom of the seventh.

Eighth inning

Nolan Lebamoff started the eighth, but was retired after recording one out and the bases loaded. Jesse Wainscott allowed two inherited runners to score without allowing a hit and record the last two outs. ASU entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 4-3.

Will Rogers started the Sun Devil rally with a hit from the left. He trailed 1-2 in the tally. Isaiah Jackson knocked him into second place. In a daring call, Rogers swiped third, putting him in sac-fly position with one down. Wyatt Crenshaw delivered the game-tying RBI. The Aztecs and Sun Devils went into ninth on four knots.

Ninth inning

The Aztecs took a 5-4 lead after an E3 allowed a run to score from third base with two outs. Brock Peery threw three punches on sliders to get ASU out of trouble.

Pinch hitter Kienvu recorded his first career hit on a full-count single to open the ninth. Four throws later, Luke Keaschalls first hit as Sun Devil was an tying triple, driving in Ku. After the Aztecs were walked intentionally Ryan Kampos And Ethan Lang Rogers lined out into left field to drive in the winning run.

ON DECK

Sun Devil Baseball looks to build on its opening day win with two more games against San Diego State. The Sun Devils will play the Aztecs on Saturday at 1 PM MST in the second game of a three-game series. The game can be heard on KDUS 1060 AM and seen on the ASU live stream.

CITABELS

Arizona State Head Coach Willie Bloomquist

Pick up line

“What a way to start.The boys fought. We had every chance to capitalize on that. Played very sloppily in many ways, but it’s hard to win. (It’s) hard to win matches and they fought hard towards the end. Some guys stepped up big, Kienvu with that at bat in the ninth. Child is a basseball player and ready for his chance and made the most of it.”

On Will Rogers …

“He’s a great kid. It couldn’t have happened to a better guy. Will really gives us an opportunity to extend that lineup. He obviously has power, he’s got it, but he’s worked really diligently to get a well-rounded become a batter.”

Sophomore Arizona State Catcher Will Rogers

On having a new roster…

“I now feel in my heart that there is something, and it’s unlike anything else I’ve ever been a part of.”