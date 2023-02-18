Men’s tennis wins another thriller to remain undefeated





SANTA BARBARA, California (February 17, 2023) — Conrad Brown had his first signature moment as a Gaucho Friday afternoon, when he pulled off UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis’s 4-3 comeback victory over Boise State. This is the second game in a row the Gauchos have won by that small margin after losing the double point. UCSB is now 9-0, one of their best starts to a season in program history. THE MATCH

Last: UC Santa Barbara 4, Boise State 3

Registrations: UC Santa Barbara 9-0 (0-0 Big West), Boise State 3-2 (0-0) HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos and Broncos played about as well as a team all season on Friday. After the No. 28 nationally ranked duo of Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady won 6-2 on the top double court, Boise State won on court two by the same score. The decisive third doubles match came down to a tiebreak. It went in the direction of the Broncos, 8-6, giving the visitors the lead. That lead didn’t last long, as Lucca Liu gave the Gauchos their first point with a straight-set win in court three in singles. The teams traded the next five points with UCSB scoring through Luka Mrsic and Kai Brady winning on lanes four and five. With Conrad Brown’s game on lane six last to run, the winner there would take the dual. Brown led his third and final set from the first game to the last and secured another dramatic victory for the Gauchos. RESULTS

Doubles

1. #28 Jordan/Brady (UCSB) def. Chin/Moortgat (BOI) 6-2

2. Bott/Arca Costas (BOI) defeated. Brown/Watanabe Eriksson (UCSB) 6-2

3. Sippel/Marquardt (BOI) def. Liu/Brunkow (UCSB) 7-6 (8-6) Order of finish: 1, 2, 3 Single people

1. Sam Sippel (BOI) defeated. Phillip Jordan (UCSB) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

2. Defeating Simon Arca Costas (BOI). Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Defeats Lucca Liu (UCSB). James Van Herzeele (BOI) 6-2, 6-1

4. Luka Mrsic (UCSB) defeats. John Chin (BOI) 6-4, 6-4

5. Kai Brady (UCSB) defeats. Jan Lucca Marquardt (BOI) 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-0

6. Conrad Brown (UCSB) def. Ryo Minakata (BOI) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Order of completion: 3, 2, 4, 1, 5, 6 NEXT ONE

It is the toughest test of the season for the Gauchos, as they travel to Malibu on Sunday for a duel with Pepperdine. The Waves were ranked 19th in the nation this season, receiving votes in the most recent ITA ranking. The first service from the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center in Malibu is scheduled for 2 p.m

