LR men’s track and women’s court after strong end to regular indoor season





COLUMBIA, SC – With one week left for the indoor track championship season, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled back to the University of South Carolina for the second time in three weeks to compete in the 2023 USC Indoor Open. Starting with the men’s side, the Bears had great success on the track, especially in the one-mile run. Lenoir-Rhyne took first and second place thanks to Noah Julian’s winning time of 4:34.39 and Jon Lakeman’s time of 4:37.56 respectively. Meanwhile, another event the men excelled at was the men’s 200-meter dash, with the Bears finishing in the top six three times. Trent Davis II, who set the second fastest time of 21.23, was quickly followed by Jacob Wadsworth fourth with a time of 21.62 and John Sisson sixth with a time of 21.86. Davis II stuck to the short course and captured another top-three time in the men’s 60-meter sprint with a sprint of 6.808. In the motos the junior ran the fastest time of 6.75 seconds. Royce Turner Jr. also appeared in the final, finishing eighth with a seven-second sprint. Jacob Parkinson gave the Bears another podium finish with a third-place finish in the men’s 3000 meters with a time of 8:31.30. In the men’s 800 meters, Leo Martinez took ninth place with a finish of 2:00.13. For the women, their success in the field was led by Olivia Jackson, who finished in the top 10 twice. The senior placed seventh in the women’s shot put with a throw of 11.33 meters and tenth in the women’s weight throw with a throw of 13.89 meters. A pair of Bears finished in the top 10 in the women’s pole vault, with Pearl Ballard finishing seventh with a 3.20m free height and Stacie Jorgensen placing 10th with a 3m jump. In the women’s high jump, Miranda Marr also finished in the top ten with a hurdle of 1.45 meters in seventh place. The men also had a successful day on the field where a pair of Bears finished in the top eight for three separate events. Ellis Horton was able to finish in the top eight in two separate events, placing seventh in the men’s weight throw after lifting a throw of 15.4 meters, and eighth in the men’s shot put with a throw of 15.4 meters. 14.02 meters. Dalton Hatley just missed out on a top-three finish with the fourth-best throw in the men’s shot put of 15.12 meters. Lenoir-Rhyne had a pair of men in the top ten for pole vault with Mike Karicher fourth with a clear 4.40m and Noah Rhodes seventh with his 4.10m jump. Both the men’s and women’s Lenoir-Rhyne track and field teams will be back in action next weekend when they compete in the SAC Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, NC. The two-day event starts on Saturday, February 25 at 12:00 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lrbears.com/news/2023/2/18/mens-track-and-field-lr-mens-track-and-womens-field-post-strong-endings-to-indoor-regular-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos