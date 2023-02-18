Women’s Swimming and Diving Completes Day Three of Ivy League Championships





PRINCETON, New Jersey — The Columbia women’s swim and dive team is fifth after three nights at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. This year’s event, which takes place on the campus of Princeton University, concludes tomorrow after another full day of events. Events to come include the 1650-free, 200-back, 100-free, 200-breast, 200-fly, 400-free relay and the 3-meter dive final. The Lions have accumulated 599 points so far and are currently just behind fourth-place Brown with 607 points. In third place is Yale with 768.5 points. Harvard is still in second place with 794 points, while Princeton remains in first place with 1025 points. Tonight Columbia competed in the 400-IM, 100-fly, 200-free, 100-breast, 100-back and 400-medley relay. “Today was another great day for the Lions”, said Head Coach Diana Casey said. “Four more top-eight finishes and great swims to support in the B and C Finals. We are in a great battle for fourth with Brown and Penn right now. This team has been great so far and we will do our best to finish this championship strongly!” Senior Olivia Jubin had the best finish of the third day for the Lions with a fourth-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 1:47.79. Other top-eight finishes on day three included a fifth-place finish ahead Ashley Hu in the 100 breast (1:01.52), finishing sixth ahead Aziza Ganihanova in the 400-IM (4:16.25), and an eighth-place finish ahead Karen Liu in the 100 fly (54.21). The competition will resume tomorrow at 11am. The finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. Live statistics can be found HEREwhile both rounds will be available for streaming on ESPN+. KEEPING UP WITH THE LIONS Follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news on Columbia’s women’s swim and dive program.

