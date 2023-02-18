



STOCKTON, California. Tarleton wraps up their February road races this weekend, taking on California’s Pacific and Sacramento State. First up for the Texans is the Pacific Tigers on Friday at 3 p.m. CT in Stockton at Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center. On Saturday, Tarleton will play the Hornets at 2:00 PM CT at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts. The Texans are riding a four-game winning streak after an impressive sweep of UTSA and Texas State last weekend. Next weekend will be another tough test. Although the Tigers are only 1-2, they have been fighting hard in every game so far. Klara Kosan played at No. 1 singles for Pacific, 1-2. Karina Chao is undefeated at number 4 3-0. In doubles, their No. 1 team has yet to lose as Kosan and MiaAngelina Ruja are 2-0 with wins over Youngstown State and UC Davis. The Texans and Tigers played Stephenville last year, and it resulted in one of only four Tarleton losses of the season, as Pacific won 4–2 on March 15. Tarleton won the double, but Pacific won singles at Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 6, with Ruja and Kosan winning the top two singles matches. Celia Vaudiau had the only singles win for the Texans 6-2 6-2 over Carmichael Megan. Like Tarleton, Sacramento State is also 4-2 a year and a perfect 3-0 at home. The Hornets have home wins over San Jose State, Academy of Art and Fresno Pacific, the latter two both shutout wins. Both road losses came in the 4-3 variety at Fresno State and UC San Diego. At number 1 in singles, Mayya Gorbunova is undefeated 6-0. Maddy Ferreros played all six games at number 2 and went 4-2. In doubles, Sacramento State’s top pair, Gorbunova and Tsveti Yotova, are 5-1. The Hornets are also 5-0 in doubles at No. 3 this season. Tarleton will have their work cut out for them, but they will have a strong group to contend with. Martha Makantasi is 3-2 at number 1 singles this year. Emma Person has won four straight singles games and is the reigning WAC Singles Player of the Week after two team game wins over UTSA and Texas State. Celia Vaudiau made her first appearance at No. 3 in the final game and is 2-2 overall this year. Elsa drinking sports a winning singles record at 3-2 while freshman Ximena Morales And Clara Sobius are 2-3 and 2-4 respectively. The Texans have won the double in three of their last four games. Last weekend, the point was crucial as Tarleton won every game 4-3. Makantasi and Boisson combined to go 3-1 at No. 1. Live scoring is available for both matches. Click here to view the live score for the Pacific match and click here to view live scores for the Sacramento State game.

