Men’s swimming and diving sets two school records, ranks third after day two at NEWMAC Championships





Albanese, Ford, Anutarasoti and Downey-Lamprey earn Beavers’ first All-Conference honor since 2014 in 200 free redemption WORCESTER, Massachusetts—Babson College’s swimming and diving team finished second in the 200-meter freestyle relay and set a pair of school records with a strong performance on day two at the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Championships on Friday at WPI Sports and Swimming pool leisure The Beavers grabbed 242 points on Friday and are currently third in seven events with 290 points. No. 6 MIT is in first place with 471.5 points and Coast Guard is currently second with 301.5 points, while Wheaton (222) and Springfield (203) round out the top five. Babson’s position after day two of the conference is the best in the program since 2012, when it finished fourth. The Junior Quartet Blake Albanian (Midtown, NY) and Nathan Ford (Charlotte, NC) and sophomore Bed Anutarasoti (Bangkok, Thailand) and Aidan Downey-Lamprey (Norwell, Massachusetts) earned Babson’s first all-conference honor since 2014 and first by a relay team since 2002 by finishing second with a school-record time of 1:22.46 in the 200 free relay to start the Friday night session. They ended the evening by setting their second school record with a time of 3:23.35, tied for third place in the 400 medley relay. In addition to success in the relays, the Beavers allowed multiple swimmers to reach the finals of all three individual events on Friday. The top two results came in the 50 free, where Anutarasoti and Ford took fourth and fifth place, separated by just 0.08 seconds. Anutarasoti hit the wall with a best time of 20.95 to take fourth place and Ford, who was third in the prelims, was fifth with a best time of 21.03. Downey-Lamprey placed 14th in the 50 free prelims and then posted a career best time of 21.21 to win the B final. Babson recorded four of the top 11 times in the 200 IM and allowed three swimmers to qualify for the A final. First year Zakary Cheung (Monterey Park, California) placed eighth with a career best time of 1:54.24, junior Joshua Sellers (Fair Oaks, California) finished ninth with a time of 1:55.23 and Albanese was just 0.14 seconds behind in 10th. In addition junior Joshua Kim (La Cañada Flintridge, California) placed second in the B-final with a time of 1:54.02. First year Spencer Ernst (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) was the Beavers’ top finisher in the 500 free with a season-best time of 4:40.55 in the prelims before placing 8th in the A-Finals with a time of 4:40.97. Fellow rookie Raj Padda () took third in the B Final with a career best time of 4:46.27, while the duo of senior Alvin Oentoro (Houston, Texas) and junior Max Weygandt (Madison, Wis.) finished just 0.17 seconds apart. Oentoro was seventh in a time of 4:50.47 and Weygandt hit the wall in 4:50.64. Babson returns to the pool for the day three prelims which begin at 10am on Saturday.

