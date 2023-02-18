Sports
Passionate: Playing to Win – Gourav Rakshit
The tweet after winning gold in 40+ singles at Racketlon 2023 Thailand Open says it all. For the champion Gourav Rakshit, it was hard-earned recognition and a boost to the All India Open in March.
On the roof of the world!!
Gold at the Thailand Open. #Racketlon #Table tennis #Badminton #Squash #Tennis pic.twitter.com/YoqPPKS8d5
— Gourav Rakshit (@GOURAVGR) January 10, 2023
The preparations did not differ much from his regular sports regime. Maybe a little more effort was put in leading up to the event, but he plays at least four to five times a week, reveals the COO of Viacom18 Digital Ventures, in conversation with Medianews4u.com. By 7 in the morning he usually trains for one sport or the other.
It started with football at school and he soon moved on to every ball sport. He was captain of football and rugby. When he went to college in the US, he realized that his soccer skills weren’t good enough to make the college team, so he learned how to play racquetball. He made it to the college team.
He adds, There was a period of probably five to ten years when I played golf in the US. I came back to India and there was a five year period where I worked very intensely and took a break from sports in my early thirties. I came back to it later. I played soccer (for Shaadi.com); played some tournaments.
It is more recently that he took up Racketlon, which he finds a lot more challenging as you have to play four sports at the same time, back-to-back table tennis, squash, badminton and lawn tennis.
I’ve been doing this for the past three to four years. I played tournaments in India, internationally, did pretty well in age categories, medaled in many of them. Last year I was allowed to represent India in Vienna at the World Racquetlon Championship in 45+ Singles. Just three weeks ago I won my first tournament, in the 40+ category in the Thailand Open, notes Rakshit.
Of the four sports, badminton was the one to hide and focus on getting better. With points counted across all four, one cannot afford a weak link, he explains.
The interesting thing about the sport (Racketlon) is that you have to figure out which ones you can score in and which ones you can give away points in order to come out on top. My better advantage is with squash as I have been playing competitively in India for the past 10 years, he underlines.
There are challenges ahead. But he’s ready for them. As he gets older, he does more strengthening exercises.
Sports and Work
Orientation through a sports mindset is very valuable in the business world, Rakshit notes. Just like in sports, you’re always setting goals for the company, planning and there are bigger events that you really have to commit to, he adds. There are many similarities: you learn to deal with failures, achieve success, deal with teams.
Viacom18 has a football and cricket team. But the athlete struggles to find time for it, although he is part of the football team. If it does fit into the schedule, he hopes to participate. With cricket timings are admittedly a conflict given the longer time commitment. In his first job, he played cricket for Nestle at corporate level, Rakshit explains.
Nevertheless, he has set an example for those in his workplace and even for media and corporate employees to balance a career with a passionate pursuit.
Family support
There must have been a spark, an inspiration, to do sports with this level of dedication. A supportive family gives him the joy of sports, but it was his father that he traced the spark to.
he remembers, Vivekananda had a quote that said: If you want to be a good man, learn to play football. That was father’s belief system.
Despite being highly adept at the business world, he may have thought sport was the way to really embrace other facets of life. Maybe somewhere along the way that dawned on me and I definitely wanted to make him proud.
He certainly made his father and family proud. Even before winning the Thailand Open, he had played and medaled in a number of tournaments: 45+ Singles, India Open, Udaipur in 2020 and Mumbai in 2022; Men’s doubles, Indian Open, Mumbai 2022 included.
He will be playing the All India Open in Mumbai in March, which he is eagerly awaiting.
Sports is my form of meditation, suspects the versatile sports champion.
