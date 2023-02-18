Matija Pecoti, the real estate agent who won a professional tennis match

Photo: Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Croatian Matija Pecoti defeated American veteran and former top ten player Jack Sock 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the Florida Delay Beach Open, a minor tournament on the top-level ATP circuit. A cursory glance at this scoreline, even from the perspective of a fairly serious tennis fan, would seem to indicate a routine, mundane result.

But it was actually much more interesting than that. Because Pecoti is not really a professional tennis player; as his LinkedIn biostats, he is a director at Wexford Real Estate Investors LLC in Palm Beach. And his victory on Tuesday was not only the first ATP win of his career, but also his first appearance at an ATP tournament. Perhaps most unbelievably, Pecoti is 33 years old. In the tennis world, a top-level tour debut at that (relatively) advanced age is unheard of. This is the stuff of Hollywood, not South Florida.

33-year-old full-time director of Capital Markets for a real estate investment company Matija Pecotic plays the first ATP main draw of his career, upsetting former top 10 Jack Sock 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to win the second round in Delray Beach. Movie worthy pic.twitter.com/N03rsnK5cH — Gaspar Ribeiro Lana (@gasparlanca) February 15, 2023

After beating Sock, Pecoti explained that he had to leave work early today and I have to ask for another day off tomorrow.

a piece on the ATP website describes Pecovic’s tortuous path to this moment. Growing up in Malta, he had an unremarkable junior career, but still sent footage of his games to American colleges and managed to catch the attention of Princeton’s men’s coach. At Princeton, he won Ivy League Player of the Year three times and was the nation’s second-ranked college player. Pecoti then tried it on the pro tour, winning several tournaments on the Challenger Tour at the levels below the ATP and losing in the qualifying rounds of the US Open and the other major tournaments. He never broke through to an ATP event.

Pecoti peaked at 206th in the world in 2015 before an infection following stomach surgery sidelined him for months. Meanwhile, he applied and was accepted to Harvard Business School, where he volunteered as the school’s assistant coach and began playing regularly again. He gave it another chance on the pro tour until the pandemic brought things to a halt. At the beginning of this week he was ranked number 784 in the world, an impressive ranking for someone with a day job an impressive ranking, period, but not one that will get you very far on the pro tour.

But Pecoti continued to play mostly for work, and not always with world-class competition. Sometimes I train with my boss, who is 70 years old, he said this week. This week I trained with a man who is probably in his late fifties. But you find creative ways to work around it.

Pecoti signed up to play in the qualifying rounds at Delray Beach, but only made it because someone else dropped out. Then he had to fight his way into the tournament. He defeated Stefan Kozlov and former top-50 American Tennys Sandgren to reach the main draw before using his big serve and thumping backhand to beat Sock, who currently ranks 143rd. Peco’s fairytale ended in the second round, where he lost to another American, Marcus Giron in 55th place, in straight sets. But his streak of wins gives him something to build on.

And all this at an age when many players are finishing their careers. It is now quite common for players to compete at the highest level well into their 30s. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have all done it, but 33 is still considered old, or at least old-fashioned, in tennis years. Just a generation ago, Pete Sampras retired at 32.

At his age, the window is a lot smaller, Princeton’s tennis coach, Billy Pate, said of his former student. But his body is strong, and so is his discipline. And it’s clear he’s super hungry for it.

Now that he has an ATP win to his name, he is getting the attention of the tennis press and even a laudatory Instagram post from Djokovic, Pecoti will undoubtedly ask for a few more days off from work. Let’s just hope he gets them.

