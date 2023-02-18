Wildcats hold off Lobos, 4-2





ABILENE Abilene Christian handed New Mexico its first loss in women’s tennis of the spring semester, scoring a 4-2 victory on Friday. Masha Vrsalovic took the decisive win in her frontline singles win, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. “The team brought TCU’s energy into this game,” said ACU head coach Bryan Rainwater. It started this morning in our warm-up. We were very focused and went into the game. After UNM took a 1-0 lead in doubles, ACU struggled back, with Vrsalovic and Olivia Sears taking number 1 at 6-3 and Eva Arranz And Andrea Guerrero taking the third line, 7-6 (7-5). “In doubles, just a huge win from our No. 1 team,” said Rainwater. “They had a season of ups and downs but came out fighting. Our three teams were down early and fought back to get that win.” Maria Crisologo won at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-3, for a 2-0 lead. After dropping third basehits, Arranz scored a line six victory, 6-4, 6-2, giving the Cats a 3-1 lead. Mary Cascos fell into No. 4 hits after two tiebreaks, but Vrsalovic was able to secure the win. “We took a couple of early leads and felt pretty good, but then things got tight everywhere, but every track held the energy. Everyone kept cheering on their teammates. Just a huge team win for us today.” The Wildcats return to action on Saturday at 10 a.m. and take on Lamar. ACU 4, New Mexico 2

Single people

Masha Vrsalovic (ACU) def. O’CONNOR, Sarah (UNM) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Maria Crisologo (ACU) def. HOPPE, Leonie (UNM) 6-2, 6-3

JHANG, Katherine (UNM) reports. Olivia Sears (ACU) 6-3, 6-2

VANDEPUTTE, Maud (UNM) def. Mary Cascos (ACU) 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5)

Andrea Guerrero (ACU) vs. HUANG, Hsuan (UNM) 7-5, 4-6, 3-4, unfinished

Eva Arranz (ACU) def. SODRE, Mary (UNM) 6-4, 6-2 Doubles

Masha Vrsalovic / Olivia Sears (ACU) def. HOPPE, Leonie/JHANG, Katherine (UNM) 6-3

VANDEPUTTE, Maud/HUANG, Hsuan (UNM) def. Mary Cascos / Maria Crisologo (ACU) 6-

Eve Arranz / Andrea Guerrero (ACU) def. TORIUMI, Satoho/TABORGA, Sofia (UNM) 7-6 (7-5)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://acusports.com/news/2023/2/17/womens-tennis-wildcats-hold-off-lobos-4-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos