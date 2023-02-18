Spartans get past Drake, 4-3





Next game: Western Michigan 3/3/2023 | 14.00 hours March 03 (Fri) / 2 p.m Western Michigan EAST LANSING, Mich. The Michigan State men’s tennis team rallied 4-3 past Drake at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday. The game between the Spartans and Bulldogs marked the first home sporting event for Michigan State Athletics since a mass shooting on the East Lansing campus on Monday, February 13, that killed three students and hospitalized five. Michigan State players wore “Spartan Strong” shirts during warmups, and Drake’s team wore green warmup shirts with the Bulldog logo in honor of MSU. “Like everyone else, our guys had a wide range of emotions and reactions all week, and they are still processing everything that happened,” said MSU head coach Harry Jadun . “For them, I think, just to go here and compete, we wore the special ‘Spartan Strong’ shirts in the warmups, they played a little bit more inspired. Having the community here, to wrap them up a little bit and just surrounding it was really special. That’s what Spartans do, you saw it all week. Just the community coming together to help us through this was a very special moment.” The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday (February 15), but was postponed to Saturday-morning. Drake (7-5) took a 1-0 lead by winning the double on lanes No. 2 and No. 3, but the Spartans quickly went up 2-1 as Graydon Lair swept past Reid Jarvis at No. 5 singles, 6-1, 6-1, and Luke Bailis s defeated Olle Sonesson Lidholt on the fourth lane 6-4, 6-4. The back-and-forth affair continued as Drake retook the lead, 3–2, after wins at No. 6 and No. 2 singles. David Saye fell to Will Blevins on the sixth lane, 7-5, 6-4, and Anthony Pero dropped a 7-5, 6-4 decision to Evan Fragistats. At No. 3 singles, Max Sheldon rallied to win the final two sets against Oliver Johansson to level the dual at 3-3. After falling in the first set, 6-4, Sheldon came back to take the second set, 6-1, and defeated Johansson in the third, 6-4. The dual came down to the top field in a matchup of nationally ranked players, as No. 31 Ozan Baris , making his home debut, defeated No. 68 Jeremy Schifris in three sets to clinch victory for the Spartans. In a long first set, Baris won in a tiebreak, 7-6 (7-5), to give him the early advantage. Although Baris dropped the second set, 6-3, with the game on the line, he controlled the third set, 6-1, to take the ranked victory. FINAL: MSU 4, Drake 3#SpartanStrong pic.twitter.com/TJhGA01XZG Michigan State Men's Tennis (@MSU_MTennis) February 18, 2023 After the game, Drake’s men’s tennis coach Davidson Kozlowski presented Jadun with a green Drake tennis shirt. “Hats off to Drake, they were super stylish all week and accommodated us and moved the match to a later date,” said Jadun. “I got emotional when they showed up and their coaches were wearing green shirts with the Drake logo on them. I thought that was a really special touch from them. I just appreciate that they came here and supported us and the community. To them too, it’s about more than tennis. They could look past this one sporting event and see it’s about humanity and a community reeling and recovering from tragic events.” Michigan State (4-4) returns to action on Friday, March 3 vs. Western Michigan. Michigan State players wore “Spartan Strong” shirts during warmups, and Drake’s team wore green warmup shirts with the Bulldog logo in honor of MSU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2023/2/18/mens-tennis-spartans-rally-past-drake-4-3.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos