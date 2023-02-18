Mountaineers gear up for Sun Belt Indoor Championship





BOONE, NC – The App State women’s track and field team will compete in the Sun Belt Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on February 20-21. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on both days and is available to stream on ESPN+. Last timeout App State concluded its regular indoor season with the Marshall Invitational on February 10-11, finishing second of eight with 135 points and racking up three event wins and 16 top-five finishes. Junior Siby Yao earned gold in the women’s long jump (5.74 m (18′ 10″)) and women’s triple jump (11.90 m (39′ 0.5″)). Senior Taylor Smith placed first in the women’s 60 meters with a time of 7.52 and finished second in the women’s long jump with a jump of 5.59 m (18′ 4.25″). Annie Amundsen and freshmen Ava Studney placed second in the Women’s 5000 meters (17:49.82, PR) and Women’s Pole Vault (3.70 m (12′ 1.5″), PR), respectively. Mary Atwater set the pace for the mountaineers in the women’s 200m, placing second with a time of 24.93. Senior Jada branch took a pair of third places in the women’s long jump (5.58 m (18′ 3.75″)) and the women’s 200 meters (25.07, PR). Jasmine Donohue came third in the women’s 3000 meters with a time of 10:10.50. Ranked mountaineers Around the Sun Belt, six mountaineers maintain their top-10 positions in seven individual events, alongside App State in third place in the 4×400 meter relay category. Branch checks in third in the women’s triple jump. Smith is third in the women’s long jump and fourth in the women’s 60 meters. Atwater is sixth in the women’s 400 meters and ninth in the women’s 200 meters. Studney is eighth in the women’s pole vault, Yao is tenth in the women’s long jump and sophomore Grayson Arnold is 10th in the women’s weight throw. In the Southeast Region, Smith ranks seventh in the women’s long jump and Branch ranks eighth in the women’s triple jump. Smith remains ranked in the NCAA top-48, checking in at 39th in the women’s long jump category. In this week’s USTFCCCA event team rankings, App State’s triple jump team checks in at 10th in the nation. App State also moves to 23rd in the Southeast Region ranking. Next one The NCAA Indoor Championships are scheduled for March 10-11 in Albuquerque, NM. The top-16 athletes in each individual event and the top-12 teams in relay events qualify for the championships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appstatesports.com/news/2023/2/18/womens-track-field-mountaineers-gear-up-for-sun-belt-indoor-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos