20 Men’s Lacrosse Drops Season Opener Against Quinnipiac





Next game: Providence College 2/21/2023 | 3 p.m February 21 (Tue) / 3 p.m Providence College History PROVISION, RI Quinnipiac goaltender Nick DiMuccio recorded 21 saves, matching a career-high set in 2020 against the Bears, to lead the Bobcats (2-0, 0-0 MAAC) to an 11-10 upset victory over the 20th-seeded Brown Bears ( 0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) in Bruno’s 2023 season opener at Stevenson-Pincince Field on Saturday. “Hats off to Quinnipiac and Coach Poli, they beat us today,” head coach said Mike Daley . “We definitely need to regroup and get ready for another challenge on Tuesday.” The Bobcats took a 3-2 lead after 15 minutes as Jake Tellers, Steven Germain and Joey Van De Veerdonk found the back of the net. For the bears, Ben Locke registered his first career goal and Ryan Behrens added his second career goal in the first quarter. The Bears scored four unanswered goals to open the second quarter Logan Pop , Griffin King , Devon McLane And Trevor Yeboah Kodie find the back of the net. King’s goal came in manually Trevor Glavin assist. The Bobcats responded in the last five minutes of the first half as John DeLucia and Trey Gehan made it a one-goal game at halftime with the Bears leading 6–5. King added his second man-up goal early in the third quarter, with McLane assisting to give Brown a 7–5 lead. From there, Quinnipiac beat Brown 3-1 to close out the third and send the game to the fourth tie at 8-8. Trevor Douglas scored an EMO goal 22 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Bobcats ahead for the first time since the start of the second quarter. Both teams went scoreless for the next 10 minutes until Locke hit a McLane feed from just outside the crease to tie the score with 4:50 left. Dylan Donnery and Tellers recorded consecutive unassisted goals to turn the 9–9 game into an 11–9 Quinnipiac lead with 2:55 left, the Bobcats’ first two-goal lead of the game. DiMuccio made a huge save with 46 seconds left to maintain the two-goal lead, but a quick conversion and transition goal from Locke, his third of the game, put the Bears within goal. On the ensuing throw-in, a foul by Brown gave the Bobcats possession and a Quinnipiac timeout allowed the visiting team to run out the rest of the clock for the 11–10 win. GAME NOTES Demetri George won the faceoff battle against Matthew Gunty while the Quinnipiac graduate student went 14-for-23 (60.8%) along with nine ground balls.

while the Quinnipiac graduate student went 14-for-23 (60.8%) along with nine ground balls. Brown finished the game leading 48-39 in shots and 31-24 shots on goal advantage. Connor Theriault finished the afternoon with 13 saves.

finished the afternoon with 13 saves. Brown won the ground ball fight 24-23. Brown welcomes the Providence College Friars (2-1, 0-0 Big East) to Stevenson-Pincince Field on Tuesday (Feb. 21). The opening game between the Bears and Friars is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the first Ocean State Cup battle for both teams. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A donation through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today's brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information about supporting the Bearshere.

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics@BrownAthleticson Twitter,@BrownAthleticson Instagram, likeBrownAthleticson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.



