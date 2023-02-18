Women’s basketball loses tough road battle at NIU





DEKALB, Illinois – Northern Illinois came after a huge upset victory over Bowling Green Wednesday and carried that momentum into Saturday's game to give Ball State women's basketball an 84-77 upset at the NIU Convocation Center. In a battle of two solid defensive squads, the Cardinals (22-5, 12-2 MAC) would rally from as many as 14 to take a one-run lead late in the third. Unfortunately, the Huskies (14-11, 6-8 MAC) would regain control to secure the win. The first quarter was close, though the Huskies outscored the Cardinals by five (19-14). It was the second frame that really gave Ball State convulsions. BSU had a lot of offensive cans rattling in and out, so that would be part of the battle. The Huskies would then outrun the Cardinals 26-17 to take a 47-35 lead going into the break. After the break, Ball State came on fire as a sophomore midway through the third quarter Ally Becki spiked a jumper that led to a 13-0 run. Red shirt senior by Anna Clephane basket at 1:17 gave the Cardinals the lead for the first time since the opening quarter began (52-51). Ball State would beat Northern Illinois 23-11 in the third to make it a one-possession game (56-54) heading into the final 10 minutes. Unfortunately, NIU would check the scoreboard in the last quarter for the win. As the game came down to the final stanza, the Huskies took a page out of the Cardinals playbook, shooting a whopping 52% (10-for-19) from the 3-point line to secure the win. Meanwhile, the Cardinals went 6-for-20 from behind the arc. Rebounding was also a problem, with the Huskies rebounding Ball State, 33-28. Four Cardinals reached double digits in the game, with Clephane leading by 19 points. Becki finished the game with 14, as he graduated as a senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir had 12 and sophomore Madelyn Bischoff ended the game with 11. The Ball State women's basketball team returns to Worthen Arena for the last two home regular games of the season, beginning with a Wednesday showdown with Western Michigan. The tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

